‘American Idol’ outrage! Fans say Paige Anne and Cam Amen were robbed, but will one be returning? [POLL RESULTS]

Season 21 of “American Idol” continued Monday night with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie narrowing down the contestants to the Top 24. Well, that was the plan at least. There was just too much talent, so they expanded the field to 26, but who earned that final slot? Only 25 were shown in the episode.

Rumors are swirling online that Paige Anne, the 16-year old David Archuleta stan who lost her sing-off to Megan Danielle, was invited to return. That should make legions of “American Idol” viewers happy. In a recent poll, we asked our readers which contestant they felt was robbed on Night 2 of the Final Judgement. Paige was the top pick, just two votes ahead of Platinum Ticket winner Cam Amen. View the full poll results below.

SEE ‘American Idol’ final judgement: Was Fire robbed of a spot in Top 24? [POLL RESULTS]

“American Idol” Showstoppers Part 2: Which contestant was robbed of spot in Top 24?

Paige Anne – 26%

Cam Amen – 26%

No one (the judges got it right) – 15%

Trey Louis – 14%

Preston Duffee – 7%

Kya Monee – 6%

Caroline Kole – 3%

Mikenley Brown – 3%

SEE ‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan ‘can’t hardly breathe’ after Cam Amen sings ‘Hallelujah’ in Platinum Ticket audition [WATCH]

Do you agree with the results? Sound off in the comments if you don’t. We will find out for certain if Paige, Cam or another eliminated contestant will fill that final spot when the Top 26 perform next week at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor 44” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions