Global spy thriller ‘Citadel’ from Prime Video casts Lesley Manville, sets April 28 premiere

The big-budget Prime Video global spy series thriller “Citadel” today announced that British actress and Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (most recently a regular on Netflix’s “The Crown” portraying Princess Margaret) has been cast to join Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci on the show from Anthony and Joe Russo (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) that will premiere April 28 with a pair of episodes – with a new installment launching each Friday thereafter through May 26. Manville will portray Dahlia Archer, the British Ambassador to the United States.

Co-produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, “Citadel” depicts an independent global spy agency tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people that was destroyed eight years before by Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Jones) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. That changes one night when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore.

Also featured in the show – besides Manville – are Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller and Caoilinn Springall. Manville was nominated for an Oscar for supporting actress in 2018 for her work in “Phantom Thread” as well as a five-time BAFTA nominee and a SAG Award nominee this year as part of the ensemble of “The Crown.” She also had a role in the Academy Award-nominated 2022 feature “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and starred last year in “Sherwood” for the BBC and “Magpie Murders” on BritBox and PBS.

The Russo Brothers’ credits include a Primetime Emmy win in 2004 for directing an episode of the comedy series “Arrested Development.” They served as producers on “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and co-directed “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2029), among many other projects.

