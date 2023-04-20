Stanley Tucci would play Nigel from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ again if he had the chance

Gird your loins, “Devil Wears Prada” fans. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Prada” star Stanley Tucci said he would play his character, Nigel, from the 2006 film again if he had the chance.

Tucci, whose character was one of the top advisors to Meryl Streep’s magazine editor, called making the David Frankel movie a “great experience.”

Based on the book by Lauren Weisberger and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, “The Devil Wears Prada” focuses on a legacy print publication not dissimilar to Vogue with an editor-in-chief who bears a striking resemblance to Anna Wintour. (Weisberger worked at Vogue and as an assistant to Wintour before writing the novel.) Streep, a deserved Oscar nominee for her performance, Tucci, and Emily Blunt are among the magazine’s staffers, while Anne Hathaway played the film’s lead, Andy Mills, a journalist who gets a job at the publication and gradually begins to respect its place in the media ecosystem – all while potentially losing her moral compass.

Speaking about the film in 2021 as part of an oral history for its 15th anniversary, Tucci told Entertainment Weekly he was only cast in the project at the “11th hour.”

“But it was just such a beautiful piece of writing, and there’s no way that you could ever say no to such a thing,” he said of the script. “It was gorgeous. On a structural level, as a script, you could certainly visualize it as a film, but the script had pace to it, and it touched you emotionally. It’s the perfect Hollywood movie.”

While Tucci has fond memories of “The Devil Wears Prada,” his feelings about “The Lovely Bones” are a little more fraught. In that 2009 adaptation of the Alice Sebold novel by director Peter Jackson, Tucci played a rapist and murderer named George Harvey.

“I would not play George Harvey again in ‘The Lovely Bones,’ which was horrible,” Tucci told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a wonderful movie, but it was a tough experience. Simply because of the role.”

Tucci said he asked Jackson why the filmmaker chose him for the part. “I tried to get out of playing the role, which is crazy because I needed a job,” he said. “But I was like, ‘Why do you want me?’ And he said, ‘Because you’re funny.’ And I thought, ‘OK.’ But I understand what he was saying.”

Tucci is next seen in Amazon’s “Citadel,” an action epic series that debuts on April 28.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions