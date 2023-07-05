Can ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ break into Emmy race for Best Animated Program?

The “Star Trek” universe has expanded greatly in its Paramount+ era. That includes the animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which focuses on the junior officers onboard the USS Ceritos, one of Starfleet’s most unappreciated vessels. After two seasons the show is still trying to break into the Emmy race for Best Animated Program. Will the third time be the charm?

The Best Animated Program Emmy is known for celebrating familiar favorites like 11-time champ “The Simpsons” and five-time winner “South Park.” But they’ve also gone in bold new directions in recent years, awarding “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” in 2021 and “Arcane” in 2022. This is also an arena where we see far less bias against science-fiction and fantasy programs. “Futurama,” “Rick and Morty,” and “Star Wars: Clone Wars” won two awards apiece, after all, and Marvel got in the game with its nomination for “What If…?” in 2022.

However, “Star Trek” has lately been out of favor with the TV academy. The last time a “Star Trek” series received a best program nomination was “Star Trek: The Next Generation’s” farewell bid for Best Drama Series in 1994. On the plus side, though, “Lower Decks” did get it foot in the door in 2021 when it was nominated for its sound editing. And other shows have also taken a few years to catch on. “Rick and Morty” wasn’t nominated until its third season, and “BoJack Horseman” wasn’t nominated until its fifth.

This year “Lower Decks” is on the Emmy ballot for its episode “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus,” a uniquely moving episode in which Ensign Boimler (voiced by Jack Quaid) spirals emotionally following news of the death of his transporter twin (it’s a long story). As of this writing two of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are betting on “Lower Decks” to be nominated: Susan King (Gold Derby) and Eric Deggans (NPR). The series is also backed by Gold Derby Editor Rob Licuria. Overall, it’s among the top 10 contenders for a nomination. Will this year be its breakthrough?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?