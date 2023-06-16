‘Star Trek: Picard’ submits 12 actors for Emmy consideration, but which ‘Next Generation’ cast member is missing?

“Star Trek” hasn’t been recognized by the Emmys for acting since the original series aired in the 1960s. Back then Leonard Nimoy earned three bids for his iconic role as Spock. But no actors from the franchise have been nominated since. Will that change with the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard”? The Paramount+ series submitted the following 12 actors for consideration on the Emmy ballot.

Best Drama Actor

Patrick Stewart

Best Drama Supporting Actor

LeVar Burton

Michael Dorn

Jonathan Frakes

Ed Speleers

Brent Spiner

Todd Stashwick

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Michelle Hurd

Gates McFadden

Amanda Plummer

Jeri Ryan

Marina Sirtis

Perhaps surprisingly, “Picard” didn’t enter any performers for consideration in guest categories. That means no Michelle Forbes, who reprised her role from “The Next Generation” as Bajoran Starfleet officer turned freedom fighter Ro Laren in a pivotal episode. Forbes received one Emmy nom in her career: Best Drama Supporting Actress for playing the mother of a murder victim in the mystery series “The Killing.”

But there are three past Emmy contenders among the submitted performers. Patrick Stewart has been nominated four times at the Emmys, three times for acting (for a leading role in “Moby Dick,” a guest role in “Extras,” and a supporting role in “Hamlet”) and once for producing (Best TV Movie for “The Lion in Winter”).

Then there’s LeVar Burton, who has earned three Primetime Emmy nominations and won a bushel of Daytime Emmys for his classic children’s series “Reading Rainbow.” And Amanda Plummer, who joined the cast this season as villainous Changeling Vadic, is a three-time Emmy winner, for her supporting performance in “Miss Rose White” and her guest turns in “The Outer Limits” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The rest of the crew of the USS Enterprise are present and jockeying for their first Emmy bids: Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), Brent Spiner (Data, though he’s on the ballot as Adam Soong), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi). Will they get some of the Emmy recognition that sci-fi shows like “Stranger Things” and “The Mandalorian” have gotten in recent years?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?