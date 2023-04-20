‘Star Trek: Picard’ finale: Red carpet interviews with stars Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton and more [WATCH]

‘”Star Trek: Picard” held its series finale event at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Lucky fans saw an early screening of the final episode which will be available to stream on Thursday, April 20th, exclusively on Paramount+.

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford was on the carpet to chat with leading cast members Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Mica Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner and Jeri Ryan, as well as executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner/executive producer Terry Matalas. Watch our fun red carpet coverage above.

“Star Trek: Picard” features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

In the epic, thrilling conclusion of the series, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws the Starfleet legend into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

