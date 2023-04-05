‘Star Wars’ update: Donald Glover teases Lando Calrissian return

What have we here? Just Donald Glover lightly teasing a potential return to the Star Wars galaxy to play Lando Calrissian.

In a new interview with GQ pegged to the release of Amazon’s “Swarm,” which Glover co-created, the star said he’s spoken to Lucasfilm brass about more Lando adventures but couldn’t say more.

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time to be him. It just has to be the right way to do it,” Glover said, adding that he values his time now, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But he added, “We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Glover played a young Lando in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an ill-fated prequel film focused on a youthful version of Han Solo (played in the film by Alden Ehrenreich). Phil Lord and Chris Miller were initially hired to direct the film and cast Glover as the space pirate, but the “21 Jump Street” duo left due to creative differences during production. Veteran filmmaker Ron Howard took over and “Solo” struggled to overcome its poor buzz, earning under $400 million worldwide. In the years since its release, however, the film has earned a reputation for being an underrated attempt at something different despite its rocky backstage drama.

Speaking to GQ, Glover said he took the responsibility of playing Lando – the “first Black man in space,” Glover said – very seriously.

“It was dope to play him,” Glover said, noting that Lando “feels outside of the Star Wars Universe but still in it, and I think that’s why people like him. He’s the most elastic of the characters.”

Before taking the role, Glover said he met with actor Billy Dee Williams, who originated Lando in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.”

“I didn’t want to let anybody down,” Glover said, adding that the advice Williams gave him was simple. “Just be charming,” Glover recalled the actor telling him. “That’s pretty much it.”

“Lando is charm incarnate,” Glover continued. “He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be a smooth talker nowadays, because where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?”

Back in 2020, Disney and Kennedy announced plans for a Disney+ series focused on Lando. Justin Simien was hired to handle the project, but few details were revealed about the project. In an interview last year, Kennedy said she was still talking with Glover about Lando, but again provided little info about the potential series.

