‘Star Wars’ boss teases future of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2 and potential Rian Johnson reunion

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has been busy this week thanks to Star Wars Celebration. The fan event, held this year in London, has been chockablock with development news – including a new film with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey, a project from “Indiana Jones” filmmaker James Mangold about the very first Jedi, and a feature from “The Mandalorian” executive producer Dave Filoni that would serve as a capstone to the Star Wars television universe.

Speaking to Variety on Saturday, however, Kennedy had some information to pass along about the Star Wars content that isn’t in active planning stages – like the previously announced trilogy of films “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson was set to write and direct.

“Rian and I talk all the time,” Kennedy said. “He is unbelievably busy. So we’re not actively involved in anything at the moment because he’s doing another one of the ‘Glass Onion’ movies and then God knows what else. But he really wants to step back into the space. It’s a big commitment of time, so that’s really on him.”

Johnson has talked frequently about his Star Wars return. “I have talked to Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we’re still talking about it,” Johnson told Variety last year. “I had such an amazing experience making ‘The Last Jedi.’ It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [‘Glass Onion’] out and making the next one of these… the answer is I don’t know.”

In a later interview with Insider, however, Johnson said, “It wouldn’t be the end of the world for anyone, I think,” were the films to wind up scrapped. But, he added, “I would be sad. I love the world. I love the people. I love Star Wars fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it. There’s nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It’s extraordinary.”

Back in 2017, before the release of “The Last Jedi,” it was revealed Johnson would create an all-new trilogy of Star Wars films. “We all loved working with Rian on ‘The Last Jedi,’” said Kennedy at the time. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

“We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi,” Johnson and producer Ram Bergman said in a joint statement. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

“The Last Jedi” was a massive hit and critical success but proved controversial among “Star Wars” fans due to its portrayal of Luke Skywalker and how the film sought to walk back some details about its characters established in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Beyond Johnson’s “Star Wars” future, Kennedy also discussed whether or not fans could expect another season of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the Disney+ series from director Deborah Chow starring Ewan McGregor.

“That is not an active development,” she said about a possible Season 2. “But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration with Disney+ shows ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘Skeleton Crew,’ and ‘The Acolyte’]. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions