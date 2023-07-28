‘Star Wars’ movies ranked by Oscar nominations and wins

“Star Wars” is one of the biggest franchises of all time and has welcomed multiple generations to a galaxy far, far away for 45 years. George Lucas’ groundbreaking vision, which began all the way back in 1977 with “A New Hope,” changed the movie industry forever and, with that, made a mark on the Academy Awards that year with a Best Picture nomination. However, the relationship between “Star Wars” and the Oscars hasn’t always been as lovable as Han Solo and Chewie. In fact, there’s often been a touch of Vader-Luke in the conflicted dynamic between the two institutions. Here’s a breakdown of the history of every “Star Wars” movie at the Academy Awards, ranked in terms of Oscars success.

“A New Hope” (1977)

Dir: George Lucas

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness

“Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire’s world-destroying battle station, while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.”

Won: Six Oscars and a Special Achievement Award

Nominated for: 10 Oscars

Best Original Score — John Williams

Best Film Editing — Paul Hirsch, March Lucas, Richard Chew

Best Costume Design — John Molly

Best Art Direction-Set Decoration — John Barry, Norman Reynolds, Leslie Dilley, Roger Christian

Best Visual Effects — John Stears, John Dysktra, Richard Edlund, Grant McCune, Robert Blalack

Best Sound — Don McDougall, Ray West, Bob Minkler, Derek Ball

Ben Burtt was also awarded a Special Achievement Award for his sound effects, which created the alien, creature, and robot voices. The film was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Lucas, while Gary Kurtz was the nominee for the movie’s Best Picture bid. Woody Allen and “Annie Hall” beat the movie in all three of these directors (Marshall Brickman co-wrote the script with Allen). Guinness earned a Best Supporting Actor bid for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jason Robards for “Julia” won). This is the only “Star Wars” film to earn a Best Picture bid.

“Empire Strikes Back” (1980)

Dir: Irvin Kershner

Starring: Hamill, Ford, Fisher, Billy Dee Williams

“After the Rebels are overpowered by the Empire, Luke Skywalker begins his Jedi training with Yoda, while his friends are pursued across the galaxy by Darth Vader and bounty hunter Boba Fett.”

Won: One Oscar and a Special Achievement Award

Nominated for: Three Oscars

Best Sound — Bill Varney, Steve Maslow, Gregg Landaker, Peter Sutton

The movie was also nominated again for Williams’ score, while it garnered another bid for its production design. Brian Johnson, Edland, Dennis Murex, and Bruce Nicholson were given a Special Achievement Award for their visual effects work.

“The Force Awakens” (2015)

Dir: J.J. Abrams

Starring: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Ford

“As a new threat to the galaxy rises, Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, must join Han Solo and Chewbacca to search for the one hope of restoring peace.”

Nominated for: Five Oscars

Although criticized by some, this movie marked a return to the Oscars in decent fashion, amassing the second most nominations out of all movies behind only “A New Hope.” It was nominated for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Score for the returning Williams.

“Return of the Jedi” (1983)

Dir: Richard Marquand

Starring: Hamill, Ford, Fisher, Ian McDiarmid

“After rescuing Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt, the Rebels attempt to destroy the second Death Star, while Luke struggles to help Darth Vader back from the dark side.”

Nominated for: Four Oscars

It was the usual suspects nominated for this trilogy closer – the score, sound effects, sound, and production design were all nominated again while Ken Ralston and Phil Tippett along with Edlund and Muren were given a Special Achievement Award for their visual effects work.

“The Last Jedi” (2017)

Dir: Rian Johnson

Starring: Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, Hamill

“The Star Wars saga continues as new heroes and galactic legends go on an epic adventure, unlocking mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.”

Nominated for: Four Oscars

This one, the most controversial of all “Star Wars” flicks, achieved one more bid than “Empire Strikes Back.” Visual Effects, Original Score, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing were the categories it was nominated in.

“The Phantom Menace” (1999)

Dir: Lucas

Starring: Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd

“Two Jedi escape a hostile blockade to find allies and come across a young boy who may bring balance to the Force, but the long dormant Sith resurface to claim their original glory.”

Nominated for: Three Oscars

The return of Lucas’ galaxy far far away landed three Oscar bids — Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Visual Effects — but no wins.

“The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

Dir: Abrams

Starring: Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, Adam Driver

“In the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, new legends will be born-and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Nominated for: Three Oscars

A healthy total for a movie that was rocked by poor reviews and terrible fan reception. It was the usual categories being recognized, however — Original Score, Visual Effects, and Sound Editing.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

Dir: Gareth Edwards

Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen

“In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction.”

Nominated for: Two Oscars

This spin-off, which delighted fans with its surprising quality, earned bids for Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

“Attack of the Clones” (2002)

Dir: Lucas

Starring: Hayden Christensen, McGregor, Portman, Christopher Lee

“Ten years after initially meeting, Anakin Skywalker shares a forbidden romance with Padmé Amidala, while Obi-Wan Kenobi discovers a secret clone army crafted for the Jedi.”

Nominated for: One Oscar

This film, often cited as one of the weakest “Star Wars” entries, was only nominated for Best Visual Effects.

“Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

Dir: Lucas

Starring: Christensen, McGregor, Portman, McDiarmid

“Three years into the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan pursues a new threat, while Anakin is lured by Chancellor Palpatine into a sinister plot to rule the galaxy.”

Nominated for: One Oscar

Although one of the best “Star Wars” movies out there, and a fantastic last entry to wrap up Lucas’ six movies, this one was also only nominated for a single Academy Award — this time for Best Makeup.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018)

Dir: Ron Howard

Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in an epic action-adventure that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Nominated for: One Oscar

A turbulent road to theatres meant a turbulent time in them as this movie received perhaps the poorest reviews of the entire franchise. However, it was still nominated for Visual Effects, meaning that every single “Star Wars” movie ever made (so far) has been nominated for at least one Oscar.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions