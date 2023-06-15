‘The Patient’ could finally win Steve Carell an Emmy after 10 losses

Steve Carell is looking to make a quick return to the Emmys with his gripping FX on Hulu limited series “The Patient,” in which he delivers one of his finest dramatic performances yet. The show follows Carell as therapist Alan Strauss, who is mourning the death of his wife. Strauss takes on a new patient — Domhnall Gleeson‘s Sam Fortner. However, things escalate from the therapist’s chair and down into a basement as serial killer Sam kidnaps Strauss and holds him captive, forcing him to help him cure his homicidal tendencies.

Carell, a comedic master as we all know, is magnificent here. He captures the anxieties of the situation with the ailing mental fortitude of a man determined to survive but increasingly resigned to an ever-likelier fate. Confronting his own past, the character is put through the wringer, and Carell shoulders that dramatic responsibility well. Every twitch of an eye or pained expression is nailed, as critics have noted.

Lucy Mangan (The Guardian) wrote: “Steve Carell is absolutely faultless in this intense kidnap thriller… We generally understand now that if you can act funny you can probably, you know, just act… No one has demonstrated this more clearly over the last few years than Steve Carell… Now he is one half of The Patient (Disney+), an intense two-hander (for the bulk of the 10 episodes) with Domhnall Gleeson containing little margin for error. And neither man puts a foot wrong in his performance.”

Jen Chaney (Vulture) explained: “Carell gives one of his strongest dramatic performances, conveying panic in moments of genuine distress and, more impressively, in the undercurrent that runs beneath his seemingly affable attempts to encourage Sam. Alan’s life preserver is his ability to maintain professionalism in an absolutely maddening situation, but that doesn’t mean it keeps him fully afloat. Carell keys us into just how hard he’s kicking beneath the water, briefly signaling desperation in his gaze or making a nerve beneath his right eye twitch when he hears news from Sam he doesn’t like.”

Daniel Fienberg (The Hollywood Reporter) observed: “Driven in large part by what is possibly Carell’s finest dramatic performance to date, there’s a nuanced series here beyond the juicy pitch — it’s ‘In Treatment’ meets ‘Hannibal’ meets ‘Black Snake Moan’ — that has caused it to linger in my mind long after completing it…. He gets better and better as the season progresses.”

This critical response has led to Carell being in our lineup of predicted nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor, alongside Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Steven Yeun (“Beef”), Taron Egerton (“Blackbird”), and Evan Peters (“The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). There’s a reason Carell is in this line-up, aside from his exquisite performance, of course… the Emmys love him.

Carell is a 10-time Emmy nominee. Six of those nominations came for Best Comedy Actor for “The Office” (in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011), three came for Best Comedy Series as a producer on that show (in 2009, 2010, and 2011), and the last, most recent bid came for Best Drama Actor in 2020 for “The Morning Show.”

Voters love him, so it makes sense that he’s lined up for an 11th nomination this year. He’s also proven his mettle with other awards bodies, too. He was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in 2015 for “Foxcatcher” (losing to Eddie Redmayne in “The Theory of Everything”), while he was nominated in the supporting category in the same year for the same role at BAFTA (losing to JK Simmons for “Whiplash”).

He’s been nominated 19 times at SAG (winning three of those bids), has two Critics Choice nominations to his name, and is a nine-time Golden Globe nominee with one victory. He is very popular with voters. And the most recent of those SAG nominations came for “The Patient” itself, wherein he was nominated for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor but was beaten by Sam Elliott for “1883.” There, he lined up against Egerton, Hauser, and Peters, all of whom we expect will be nominated alongside Carell at the Emmys.

This is vital — Carell has already shown that he has support for this specific performance, while there is a lot of overlap between SAG and Emmy voters. They will likely nominate the same collection of names that they did at SAG. A good omen for Carell.

While Carell is a seasoned performer and an Emmy favorite, curiously, he has never won an Emmy: 10 bids, zero wins. That seems egregious, especially looking back now at his seminal performance in “The Office,” which has gone down as one of the most beloved comedy series in recent TV history. There may actually be a sense of an IOU from the Emmys — that could help Carell get another little boost for this role. But let’s talk about the role for a second. Murder and serial killer stories like this one are very much in vogue. Peters stars in the “Dahmer” TV show, Elizabeth Olsen is in the mix for an Emmy for “Love and Death,” Colin Firth was nominated last year for “The Staircase,” and Hugh Grant was nominated in 2021 for “The Undoing.” Carell has jumped in on a very popular genre at the moment that is reaping all the awards. A nomination here would continue that trend.

The Emmys also love a versatile performer — and Carell is certainly that. Robin Williams could turn his hand to serious drama (winning a Supporting Actor Oscar for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998) and was a master comic, too. Carell is in the same mold, after giving a comedic masterclass in “The Office” and several notable movies including “Anchorman.” Recently, Carell has found success as a dramatic actor, too. He was nominated for that transformative performance in “Foxcatcher” (another story about murder!) and was given an Emmy bid for his turn in the drama series “The Morning Show.”

Voters clearly appreciate him in dramatic roles as well as comedic ones. Previously, several typically-comedic performers have been nominated for dramatic performances: Adam Scott earned a Best Drama Actor bid for “Severance” last year, while Jason Bateman has been nominated four times in the same category for “Ozark,” and Bryan Cranston went from heightened comedy (“Malcolm in the Middle”) to sensational drama, reaping six bids and four wins for Best Drama Actor for “Breaking Bad.”

Again, Carell very much fits in with these names as he continues to assert himself as one of the best performers currently working in film and TV in both comedy and drama. We very much expect Carell to pick up his 11th Emmy bid here and strengthen his reputation as an Emmy favorite.

