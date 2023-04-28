Can Steve Martin and Martin Short pull a Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Emmys?

In 2016, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler won the Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy for co-hosting “Saturday Night Live,” becoming the first acting winners to share an Emmy for one project (read: it wasn’t a tie). They could have some company this year in the form of another comedic duo who co-hosted a December episode of “SNL”: Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The two are currently in second place in the Best Comedy Guest Actor odds, trailing, ironically, their “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Nathan Lane, who won the award last year for the Hulu murder mystery. Former champ Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is in third, followed by Pedro Pascal (“SNL”), Adrien Brody (“Poker Face”) and Leslie Odom Jr. (“Abbott Elementary”).

The Martins’ episode, which included an appearance by Selena Gomez and a “Father of the Bride” sketch with Kieran Culkin, was one of the highlights of the season. That plus their star power and status ought to make them safe for a nomination, even though “SNL” stumbled to only nine nominations last year (from 21 in 2021) and just one bid in the guest categories, where the show has 14 wins total.

SEE Will ‘Saturday Night Live’ make an Emmy comeback in the guest categories?

And while it’d be funny if Lane were to beat Martin and Short with their own show, it’d be foolish to count out the pair. They are expected to earn Best Comedy Actor nominations again for “Only Murders in the Building,” and if you’re a voter who is torn between them in that category, you have an out to vote for them both in guest. Two birds, one stone, etc.

This would be Martin’s second Emmy after his writing win in 1969 for “The Smother Brothers Comedy Hour,” which was also his first of 13 nominations. A two-time winner and 14-time nominee, Short won writing for “SCTV Network” in 1983 and Best Variety Special for “AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Mel Brooks” in 2014.

If Martin and Short do prevail, they must pull a Fey and Poehler and present on the main ceremony, each with half an Emmy. The jokes will write themselves.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Guest Actor Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?