You want Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez to host 2023 Emmys [POLL RESULTS]

Last week, Gold Derby conducted a poll asking Emmy fans to name who they most wanted to see host the September 18, 2023 ceremony on Fox, and the results are a landslide for the trio of stars from “Only Murders in the Building.” Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez come out on top with 42%, which is triple the amount of support for the second-place option, Quinta Brunson and Janelle James from “Abbott Elementary,” at 14%.

Here are the complete poll results for who YOU want to host the 75th annual Emmy Awards on Fox. Agree or disagree? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

42% — Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez

14% — Quinta Brunson and Janelle James

9% — Angela Bassett

7% — Will Arnett

6% — Jennifer Coolidge

Less than 5% — Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Jane Lynch, Ryan Seacrest, Jimmy Kimmel

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which is produced by 20th Television, is gearing up for its third season (with special guest star Meryl Streep) later this year. Recently, Martin and Short co-hosted “Saturday Night Live” together to great acclaim, but Gomez should have joined them on that stage. Perhaps the Emmys can rectify that decision by having all three host as a group.

Our users have been debating this hot topic all week in Gold Derby’s television forum. “I would like to see the full ‘Only Murders’ trio, not just 2/3,” writes sgcampaigner. And Atypical agrees, noting, “Landing the ‘Only Murders’ trio to host would be ideal.”

Someone who wasn’t in our poll, Joel McHale from “Animal Control” and “Crime Scene Kitchen,” is earning mentions from our forum posters. “Joel McHale would be fun,” declares vinny. And furbul adds, “For me Joel McHale is an obvious choice here.” McHale’s frenemy from “Community” also got the following shout-out from smurty11: “My guess would be Ken Jeong since he’s on ‘The Masked Singer.'”

Finally, alittle03 puts forth three additional actresses/comedians: “My final answer would be Keke Palmer. Time for her to host an awards show. But if not her, I quite liked Tig Notaro’s hosting gig for the HCAs, so it’d be nice to see her host a show that deserves her comedic timing. If they wanted to do someone specifically affiliated with the network in some way, I think Taraji P. Henson (‘Empire’) would be a fun pick and she also has hosting experience from various televised events, some even on Fox.”

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is expected to announce the ringleader of the 2023 Emmys in the coming months. Or … they could choose nobody. That’s what they did the last time the Fox network aired the awards broadcast in 2019, when the “no host” trend was still sweeping through many awards shows. Stay tuned, Emmy watchers.

