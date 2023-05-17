Steve McQueen’s WWII drama ‘Blitz’ confirmed for 2024

Any questions regarding whether Steve McQueen’s WWII drama, “Blitz,” will compete at this year’s Academy Awards can be put to rest. Following the Cannes premiere of “Occupied City,” McQueen’s four-and-a-half-hour documentary about Amsterdam under Nazi rule, festival head Thierry Frémaux, per World of Reel, said the movie will likely play the Croisette in 2024.

Starring Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson and Stephen Graham, “Blitz,” which just began post-production, is steeped in the same historical milieu as “Occupied City” and takes place on the ground with Londoners during Germany’s aerial-bombing campaign against Great Britain. While it would’ve been exciting to see the two projects released alongside each other – a quasi-“Flags of Our Fathers”/“Letters From Iwo Jima” pairing, if you will – a 2024 release makes logistical sense for Apple, which no doubt has its hands full this year with Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (premiering at the festival this Saturday) and Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon.”

While his captivating and artful heist thriller, “Widows,” sat out the 2018/19 awards season, McQueen is roundly considered an inevitable directing-Oscar recipient (he came close with Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave” but lost to “Gravity’s” Alfonso Cuarón). His 2008 debut, “Hunger,” won Cannes’ Caméra d’Or (awarded to first-time directors) and was followed by 2011’s “Shame.” Recently, McQueen helmed Amazon’s critically-lauded “Small Axe” film series.

Though “Blitz” is out of this year’s race, the auteur may still be in attendance at various awards ceremonies to represent “Occupied City.” The A24 and New Regency documentary, based on “Atlas of an Occupied City, Amsterdam 1940-1945” (by McQueen’s wife, Bianca Stigter), is being called “remarkably bold” and “monumental.”

