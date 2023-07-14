Steven Soderbergh made a secret show with Michael Cera and it’s coming out very soon

A rolling stone gathers no moss. The ever-busy Steven Soderbergh, who directed this year’s “Magic Mike XXL” and the new Max series “Full Circle,” announced on Friday that a new short-form series he made in secret with Michael Cera will debut on July 17.

Called “Command Z,” the science-fiction show is about a trio of people tasked by Cera’s Oz-like figure to travel back in time to 2023 to help save the world.

“I think by now you’re used to me describing the somewhat mercurial behavior of our boss, Mr/Dr Soderbergh, but this most recent development is next level and can’t be kept to myself for reasons you’ll soon understand,” the newsletter writer for Soderbergh’s production company, Extension 765, wrote in a blast on Friday. “If I seem hedgy, it’s because A) None of us have seen it; and B) it’s apparently about ninety minutes long, but there are eight episodes of varying length, so is it an actual series or just a movie cut up into pieces?”

In addition to Cera, “Command Z” also stars Roy Wood Jr., comedian Chloe Radcliffe, and Liev Schreiber. “Succession” fans will be heartened to see Zoe Winters, who played Kerry on the HBO Emmys juggernaut, is also among the co-stars. (Winters plays a politician in “Command Z,” and her character even met Michelle Obama. Good for Kerry!)

“Command Z” will debut on July 17 and stream at the Extension 765 website. Watch the trailer there right now.

