Steven Spielberg (‘The Fabelmans’) could make Oscar history as oldest Best Director winner

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has been achieving Oscar milestones throughout his career, and he continued to do so with “The Fabelmans.” The semiautobiographical drama earned him a record 12th Best Picture nomination as a producer and a ninth nom for Best Director, tying him with Martin Scorsese for the second most directing noms in history. He could check another box on Oscar night on March 12: at age 76, he would be the oldest Best Director champ in the history of the awards.

The current record for oldest winning director is held by Clint Eastwood, who was 74 when he took home the award for “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). That was his second victory in the category, following his win for “Unforgiven” (1992) 12 years earlier.

Like Eastwood at the time he set the record, Spielberg has already won Best Director — twice, in fact. He prevailed for “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), and he took home an additional Best Picture trophy for “Schindler’s.” But he hasn’t won any category in 24 years despite multiple nominations since then. Can he now end his drought with his most personal film? “The Fabelmans” is a fictionalized account of his own upbringing and his parents’ separation.

“Fabelmans” is partly about how making movies transformed a young man as he was coming of age, so it’s fitting that Spielberg would win awards for directing it. He already claimed the Golden Globe, and he was nominated by the Directors Guild of America. His biggest challenge at the Oscars will be getting past Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who co-directed the current Best Picture front-runner “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” They beat Spielberg for the Critics Choice Award, and their direction was nominated by the BAFTAs, which snubbed Spielberg’s work behind the camera.

But “The Fabelmans” was more popular with the American academy than it was with the Brits (seven nominations here compared to just one nomination across the pond). So do you think Spielberg will win the Oscar and add his name to the history books yet again?

