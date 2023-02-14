Will Steven Spielberg extend his own record at the DGA Awards?

Steven Spielberg already stands alone at the Directors Guild of America Awards, but he can pull even further away on Saturday if he wins a record-extending fourth feature film directing prize with “The Fabelmans.”

No one has more nominations or wins in the DGA feature film category than Spielberg. “The Fabelmans” marks his 13th bid and he is the only person to prevail three times, which he did with “The Color Purple” (1985), “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998). Nomination-wise, Martin Scorsese is the next closest with 10, while 14 men have won the award twice. No woman has won it more than once.

Given his track record, it’s not that surprising that Spielberg is in first place in the odds at 17/5. But it’s a close one. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are nipping at his heels at 71/20. Spielberg has eight Experts and six editors betting on him, while the Daniels have seven Experts and four editors. None of the other nominees — Todd Field (“TÁR”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) have a No. 1 prediction from pundits.

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Can Todd Field edge out the Daniels in Best Director? And can Steven Spielberg rebound?

DGA is the crucial last stop for Spielberg before the Oscars, where he faces the Daniels, Field, McDonagh and Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”). He took home the Best Director Golden Globe last month, along with the Best Drama Picture prize for “The Fabelmans,” but was MIA from the BAFTA longlist. The Daniels, Field and McDonagh all ended up with nominations from the British academy. Spielberg’s longlist omission might not seem like that big of a deal — after all, no one was doubting his eventual Oscar nom — if it were not for the fact that “The Fabelmans” has kind of been losing steam as it doesn’t seem to have the passion some of its rivals have, having suffered some other key snubs, including Michelle Williams at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and in the editing and cinematography categories at the Oscars. Six weeks ago, the film and Spielberg were predicted to win the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars, but they’re now in third and second place, respectively, while “Everything Everywhere” and the Daniels have risen to the top.

But another DGA victory could turn things around or at least give him a big boost. In the 74-year history of the awards, the DGA champ has gone on to win the Oscar all but eight times. One of them involved Spielberg — he wasn’t nominated for “The Color Purple” at the Oscars, which awarded Sydney Pollack for “Out of Africa.” Spielberg’s snub was one of three times the DGA winner missed the Oscar nomination.

