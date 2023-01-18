Steven Spielberg’s lifelong love affair with Oscar-winning ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’

What was the movie Steven Spielberg saw as a child that inspired him to become one of the most successful, influential, and acclaimed filmmakers? According to his semi-autobiographical new film “The Fabelmans,” his cinematic alter-ego Sammy becomes obsessed with movies after his parents take him to the see Cecil B. DeMille’s 1952 circus epic “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

“The Greatest Show on Earth,” which not only won the Oscar for Best Picture and story, was the box office champ of the year earning $14 million domestically and $36 million worldwide. Critics were not so kind to his cotton-candy colored melodrama set under the big top at Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Films in Review declared “Mr. DeMille is so accomplished a showman that one is astonished he did not just photograph a circus performance without the synthetic story he injected here. After all, the Ringling Brothers-Barnum and Bailey Circus is a wonder in itself. But he had to add love interest and schmaltz it up.”

And over the years, it has garnered the reputation of being one of the worst if not the worst movie to win the top Oscar. It has a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite it being three-ring hokum, there’s a lot to enjoy. In fact, two years ago, Paramount Home Entertainment released the Blu-ray of the film in a gorgeous restored 4K film transfer from the original negative. And this Technicolor popcorn flick just pops off the screen.

The film gives contemporary audiences a near documentary look at what the three-ring circus under the big top was like when this was filmed in 1951. The atmosphere is crowded, crazy, scary, dynamic and fun. And it’s a thrill to see his stellar cast: Betty Hutton as the aerialist Holly who will do anything to get the center ring; handsome Cornel Wilde as the egotistical aerialist the Great Sebastian; Charlton Heston, in just his second movie as Brad, as the lantern-jawed general manager and Holly’s boyfriend; Gloria Grahame as Angel, who is part of the elephant act (Lucille Ball wanted the part but was pregnant);; and Jimmy Stewart as the mysterious Buttons the Clown who never is seen without his makeup. There are also some fun cameos from Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Mona Freeman, Edmond O’Brien and Hopalong Cassidy.

DeMille, who earned his only Best Director Oscar nomination for “Greatest Show” after nearly 40 years as a filmmaker, insisted that all the actors learn their crafts for their role, to make the action more realistic. If you love circuses then you’ll adore this movie, but if you have issues with animals doing tricks under the big top or fear clowns, it probably won’t be your cup of tea.

Of course, Heston would play Moses in DeMille’s ultimate film, 1956’s “The Ten Commandments” and Andrew Jackson in the 1958 action-adventure “The Buccaneer” — DeMille was supervising executive producer — directed by the filmmaker’s son-in-law Anthony Quinn.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” won best picture at the 25th Academy Awards held on March 19, 1953 at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood with host Bob Hope. Conrad Nagel was the MC at the International Theater in New York. After years on the radio, the awards finally were telecast on TV. The NBC special captured the largest single TV audience at the time.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” was a surprise winner considering its competition. The other nominees were Fred Zinnemann’s thrilling Western “High Noon,” MGM’s lavish epic “Ivanhoe,” John Huston’s dazzling biopic on Toulouse Lautrec “Moulin Rouge,” and John Ford’s warm hug of an Irish romantic comedy “The Quiet Man” (Shockingly, Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen’s “Singin’ in the Rain,” considered one of the greatest if not the greatest musical ever made, only managed two lesser nominations.)

Silent screen superstar, producer and early Oscar winner Mary Pickford presented DeMille who produced the film, the Oscar. Though he lost the Best Director race to Ford for “The Quiet Man,” DeMille also walked away with the Irving G. Thalberg Award.

Best Actor went to Gary Cooper for “High Noon”; Shirley Booth received Best Actress for her first film “Come Back, Little Sheba”; Anthony Quinn earned his first supporting actor Oscar (and became the first Latino to win for acting) for “Viva Zapata!” and Grahame was the recipient of supporting actress for “The Bad and the Beautiful.”

“The Bad and the Beautiful,” Vincente Minnelli’s scathing look at Hollywood, came into the Oscars with seven nominations but was snubbed for Best Picture. The film won the most Academy Awards that night with five including Grahame, screenplay, cinematography, art direction-set decoration (black-and-white) and costume design (black-and-white).

Silent film clown Harold Lloyd received an honorary award for “master comedian and good citizen” while host Hope received one for “his contribution to the laughter of the world, his service to the motion picture industry, and his devotion to the American premise.”

There were some bizarre moments at the Academy Awards most notably Celeste Holm performing the song nominee “Thumbelina” from “Hans Christian Anderson” to a face painted on her thumb. And surprise winner Grahame was quite literally nearly speechless.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, the Oscars brought back 24 former acting winners clasping their statuettes.

