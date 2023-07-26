Can Steven Yeun ‘Beef’ up Best Movie/Limited Actor at the Emmys over Evan Peters?

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, Evan Peters is the front-runner to win the Emmy for Best Movie/Limited Actor for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” with 71/20 odds as of this writing. However, “Beef” is currently predicted to win at least four awards (including Best Limited Series). With that in mind, could “Beef” star Steven Yeun upset Peters?

At the winter awards earlier this year, Peters won the Golden Globe for Best Movie/Limited Actor. Yet he ended up losing the SAG Award to Sam Elliott for “1883,” which was eligible at last year’s Emmys where Elliott wasn’t even among the nominees for Best Movie/Limited Actor. If Evan Peters couldn’t win at SAG, which is a very populist awards group, then that may not bode well for him at the Emmys.

Also, while “Dahmer” may have been a huge commercial hit for Netflix when it debuted back in September of last year, it has also proven to be very polarizing among critics and audiences. It currently holds a 57% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, “Beef” premiered on Netflix to widespread acclaim back in April. As of now, that show holds a 98% freshness rating on the review aggregator.

In “Beef,” Yeun plays Danny Cho, a struggling contractor who is pitted against Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a small business owner, after a road rage incident. Yeun is currently in second place to win Best Movie/Limited Actor with 39/10 odds, even though his co-star Wong is the front-runner for Best Movie/Limited Actress with 71/20 odds. “Beef” is also out front to win Best Movie/Limited Writing (with 17/5 odds) and Best Movie/Limited Directing (with 37/10 odds). In the directing category it’s favored for the finale, “Figures of Light,” though it’s nominated against the penultimate episode, “The Great Fabricator,” which is in third place with 5/1 odds. With the show itself currently expected to win Best Limited Series with 31/10 odds, that should give Yeun a leg up in his category. After all, many feel the chemistry between him and Wong is key to the show’s success.

So far in the 21st century, four Emmy winners for Best Limited Series also won both lead acting awards. In 2004 “Angels in America” won Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Actor for Al Pacino, and Best Movie/Limited Actress for Meryl Streep. In 2008 “John Adams” won Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Actor for Paul Giamatti, and Best Movie/Limited Actress for Laura Linney. In 2015 “Olive Kitteridge” won Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Actor for Richard Jenkins (who happens to be nominated this year for “Dahmer”), and Best Movie/Limited Actress for Frances McDormand. Just a year later, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” won Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Actor for Courtney B. Vance, and Best Movie/Limited Actress for Sarah Paulson.

Will “Beef” follow in the footsteps of those four shows? Can Oscar nominee Steven Yeun take down previous Emmy winner Evan Peters?

