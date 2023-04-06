‘Still: A Michael J. Fox’ movie trailer: Apple doc shows the inspiring story of ‘Back to the Future’ legend [Watch]

Michael J. Fox, the five-time Emmy Award winner and beloved star of “Back to the Future,” “Teen Wolf,” and numerous other ‘80s classics, is the focal point of a new documentary from director Davis Guggenheim.

Called “Still: A Michael J. Fox” movie, the new project tells the story of Fox’s meteoric rise as the star of “Family Ties” and how he handled being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease before the age of 30. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which will debut the movie on May 12.

The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Guggenheim, an Oscar winner for “An Inconvenient Truth,” said of the new film, “We’re not going to put him in a box as someone with a handicap. We’re not going to say, ‘Oh, poor Michael.’ And you see that from the beginning of the movie. We just immediately subvert that expectation.”

He added of “Still,” “It’s a universal story. The pitch was: ‘What happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease?’”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is out on May 12. Watch the trailer above.

