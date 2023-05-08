‘Stranger Things 4’ eligible for 2023 Emmys in these 13 categories: Guest Actor, Writing, Directing … [EXCLUSIVE]

Typically at the Emmy Awards, a TV show is judged on a full season as it aired entirely within a single eligibility period. However, in extremely rare cases, a drama or comedy will have what’s known as “orphaned” episodes that air outside of the cut-off date. That’s exactly why Season 4 of The Duffer Brothers‘ sci-fi megahit “Stranger Things” is eligible in two consecutive Emmy cycles, last year and this year. Gold Derby has exclusively learned which 13 categories Netflix is submitting for consideration at the 2023 Emmys (see below).

To recap, the first seven episodes of “Stranger Things 4” streamed on May 27, 2022 and thus competed at last year’s Emmys, where it nabbed 13 nominations and won five (music supervision, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing and stunt coordination). But the last two episodes streamed on July 1, 2022, a full month after the eligibility period ended. TV academy rules stipulate that those two orphaned episodes are now eligible at the 2023 Emmys, but with a catch. They can only compete in “certain individual achievement categories” — i.e. not Best Drama Series or for any of its lead or supporting actors.

Here is the specific Emmy rule: “If a series qualifies in the current eligibility year, but has additional episodes from its current season premiering after May 31, those episodes will gain Emmy eligibility with the series’ subsequent season. If the series doesn’t return in the subsequent Emmy competition, those episodes would be eligible as single ‘orphaned’ episodes in certain individual achievement categories. Submission for a body of work (including series and acting categories) would not be eligible under the ‘orphaned’ episodes rule.”

If this scenario sounds familiar, it’s because Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” pioneered the Emmy strategy for its second season. The first 10 episodes of Season 2 were nominated for 20 Emmys in 2018 and won three trophies for guest actress (Samira Wiley), picture editing and production design. But three more episodes aired in July and thus competed as orphaned entries at the 2019 Emmys. Those hours nabbed 11 additional bids and claimed three statues for guest actor (Bradley Whitford), guest actress (Cherry Jones) and production design.

Will “Stranger Things 4” find similar success with its two orphaned episodes? Here are the 13 categories in which it’s now eligible at the 2023 Emmys:

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

The Duffer Brothers (409)

BEST DRAMA WRITING

The Duffer Brothers (409)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Dacre Montgomery (as Billy Hargrove) (409)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Caleb Heymann (409)

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Music by Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (409)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

Nora Felder (409)

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Sarah Hindsgaul – Department Head Hair (409)

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Amy L. Forsythe – Department Head Make-up (409)

BEST PERIOD COSTUMES

Amy Parris (409)

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Dean Zimmerman, ACE (409) Katheryn Naranjo (409)

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Sound Supervisor: Craig Henighan, MPSE Sound Supervisor: William Files, MPSE (409)

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Re-recording Mixer: Craig Henighan, CAS Re-recording Mixer: William Files, CAS Re-recording Mixer: Mark Paterson Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark, CAS (409)

BEST STUNT PERFORMANCE

*Selection/performers still to come

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions