Linda Hamilton joins the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ for final season

Sarah Connor is heading to Hawkins.

As revealed with a little help from “FUBAR” star and “Terminator” legend Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Netflix fan event TUDUM on Saturday, “Terminator” star Linda Hamilton has been added to the cast of “Stranger Things” for the show’s fifth and final season.

Hamilton is the latest ‘80s star to star in the popular series, following Winona Ryder, Paul Reiser, Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, and Robert Englund.

In keeping with the ultra secrecy that comes with “Stranger Things,” no details about Hamilton’s role were revealed.

The show’s fourth season debuted last year to strong acclaim and industry recognition – including 13 Emmy nominations and five wins for Part One of the season. Part Two of Season 4, which consisted of two feature-length episodes, is eligible for Emmy consideration this year in certain categories like writing and directing.

But fans hoping for a quick resolution to the show’s numerous cliffhangers will have to wait. Season 5 has been delayed due to the writers’ strike and it’s not clear when production will start. In May, creators Ross and Matt Duffer said in a statement that the show would not begin filming until the strike had ended. “Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” the Duffers wrote. “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”

Speaking recently, “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard told Entertainment Weekly that he was excited for the season and the conclusion of the series.

“I’m incredibly excited to finish up the show,” he said. “I’m really antsy to start because I’m a fan of the show first and foremost. So I’m excited, obviously, to just see where every character’s journey takes them and everything like that. And then shooting it, ‘’ve tried not to think about it or process how sad it’s gonna be, obviously, but it’s gonna be a graduation of sorts for all of us, for the cast and a lot of the crew, too. A lot of the same crew has been working on it since the first season. So, it’s gonna be amazing and pretty heavy, but really fun always.”

