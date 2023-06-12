Billboard 200: Stray Kids achieve their 3rd chart-topping album with ‘5-Star’

A week after Taylor Swift‘s deluxe edition of “Midnights” knocked Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” off its Billboard 200 perch comes another album to steal the country star’s thunder. K-pop band Stray Kids have achieved their third chart-topper as “5-Star” debuts at number-one. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“5-Star” achieved 249,500 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams, with traditional sales making up the lion’s share of its total (235,000, which marks the biggest sales week for any album this year). Stray Kids previously debuted at number-one with “Oddinary” in March 2022 and “Maxident” that October, so the group has achieved its hat trick in just a little over a year’s time.

“One Thing at a Time” held on to number-two despite substantial competition. There were five other top-10 debuts this week, starting with Jelly Roll‘s “Whitsitt Chapel” at number-three and another K-pop group, ENHYPEN, at number-four with “Dark Blood.” The “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” soundtrack launched at number-seven. Foo Fighters‘ “But Here We Are” got off the ground in eighth place. And Moneybagg Yo‘s “Hard to Love” came in at number-10.

It was a tough week in our predictions contest, where our odds mistakenly favored “One Thing at a Time” at number-one, while we had “5-Star” ranked a close second. “Midnights” was our collective prediction for second place and third place — users hedging their bets? — but neither of those results came to pass. We slightly overestimated “But Here We Are,” predicting it for number-four instead of number-eight where it landed. And we expected Wallen’s “Dangerous” to round out the top five, but the glut of new releases knocked it out of the top 10 altogether.

