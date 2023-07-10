Emmy nomination predictions: ‘Succession,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ predicted to lead

“Succession” and “Abbott Elementary” will rule over the Primetime Emmy nominations when they’re announced on Wednesday, July 12. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our nomination predictions arranged by show; projected winners are in gold. And check out our predictions by category here.

In the nominations round we’re only predicting program and performance categories — the Emmys also honor writing, directing, casting, and much, much more. But even still we’re betting on “Succession” to collect 15 bids including Best Drama Series, where it’s looking to win for the third time. The 14 acting nominations we’re forecasting matches the total the show received in 2022, which set a new record for the most acting noms for a series in a single year. “Succession” is favored to take five of those awards including the top prize and four out of six drama acting categories.

“Abbott” is our top predicted comedy with seven likely nominations, and it too is expected to win four acting prizes. That alone would exceed the three awards the sitcom won overall in 2022, but “Ted Lasso” is still the front-runner to win Best Comedy Series, even though it’s not favored to win any of its five anticipated acting noms. Of course, since we’re only predicting program and acting awards for this round, those below-the-line races could make a big difference. How big? Last year “Lasso” received a total of 20 noms compared to “Abbott’s” seven. Whichever show racks up the most Creative Arts noms may determine if one of them will take top honors.

So don’t just pay attention to Wednesday’s marquee categories. TV’s best craftspeople may really show us which way the wind is blowing. See our predictions below, and make or update your predictions here while you still can.

“SUCCESSION”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Brian Cox

Best Drama Actor — Kieran Culkin

Best Drama Actor — Jeremy Strong

Best Drama Actress — Sarah Snook

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Nicholas Braun

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Matthew Macfadyen

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Alan Ruck

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Alexander Skarsgard

Best Drama Supporting Actress — J. Smith-Cameron

Best Drama Guest Actor — James Cromwell

Best Drama Guest Actor — Arian Moayed

Best Drama Guest Actress — Hiam Abbass

Best Drama Guest Actress — Cherry Jones

Best Drama Guest Actress — Harriet Walter

“ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Quinta Brunson

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Tyler James Williams

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Janelle James

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Sheryl Lee Ralph

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Leslie Odom Jr.

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Taraji P. Henson

“THE LAST OF US”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Pedro Pascal

Best Drama Actress — Bella Ramsey

Best Drama Guest Actor — Murray Bartlett

Best Drama Guest Actor — Nick Offerman

Best Drama Guest Actress — Melanie Lynskey

Best Drama Guest Actress — Anna Torv

“BEEF”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Steven Yeun

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Ali Wong

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Young Mazino

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Maria Bello

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Ashley Park

“BETTER CALL SAUL”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Bob Odenkirk

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Giancarlo Esposito

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Carol Burnett

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Rhea Seehorn

Best Drama Guest Actor — Bryan Cranston

“TED LASSO”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Jason Sudeikis

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brett Goldstein

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Juno Temple

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Waddingham

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Harriet Walter

“BARRY”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Bill Hader

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Anthony Carrigan

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Henry Winkler

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Sarah Goldberg

“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Rachel Brosnahan

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Tony Shalhoub

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Alex Borstein

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Luke Kirby

“ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Steve Martin

Best Comedy Actor — Martin Short

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Nathan Lane

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Shirley MacLaine

“POKER FACE”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Nastasha Lyonne

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Adrien Brody

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Cherry Jonees

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Judith Light

“THE WHITE LOTUS”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Supporting Actor — F. Murray Abraham

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Jennifer Coolidge

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Meghann Fahy

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Aubrey Plaza

“THE BEAR”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Jeremy Allen White

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Ayo Edebiri

“BLACK BIRD”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Taron Egerton

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Paul Walter Hauser

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Ray Liotta

“MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Evan Peters

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Richard Jenkins

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Niecy Nash-Betts

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Steve Martin and Martin Short

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Pedro Pascal

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Quinta Brunson

Best Variety Scripted Series

“ANDOR”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Guest Actor — Andy Serkis

Best Drama Guest Actress — Fiona Shaw

“THE CROWN”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Imelda Staunton

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Elizabeth Debicki

“HOUSE OF THE DRAGON”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Emma D’Arcy

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Matt Smith

“YELLOWJACKETS”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Melanie Lyneksy

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Christina Ricci

“DAISY JONES AND THE SIX”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Riley Keough

“FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Claire Danes

“GEORGE AND TAMMY”

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Michael Shannon

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Jessica Chastain

“LOVE AND DEATH”

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Elizabeth Olsen

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Jesse Plemons

“THE OLD MAN”

Best Drama Actor — Jeff Bridges

Best Drama Supporting Actor — John Lithgow

“THE PATIENT”

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Steve Carell

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Domhnall Gleeson

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE”

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host — RuPaul Charles

“SHRINKING”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Harrison Ford

“TOP CHEF”

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host — Padma Lakshmi

“THE TRAITORS”

Best Competition Program

Bes Reality Host — Alan Cumming

“WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY”

Best TV Movie

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Daniel Radcliffe

“THE AMAZING RACE”

Best Competition Program

“BIG MOUTH”

Best Animated Program

“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW”

Best Variety Scripted Series

“BOB’S BURGERS”

Best Animated Program

“THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH”

Best Variety Talk Series

“DEAD RINGERS”

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Rachel Weisz

“DEAD TO ME”

Best Comedy Actress — Christina Applegate

“DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS”

Best TV Movie

“THE ENGLISH”

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Emily Blunt

“ENTERGALACTIC”

Best Animated Program

“FIRE ISLAND”

Best TV Movie

“FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL”

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Cherry Jones

“GREAT EXPECTATIONS”

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Olivia Colman

“THE HANDMAID’S TALE”

Best Drama Actress — Elisabeth Moss

“HARLEY QUINN”

Best Animated Program

“JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE”

Best Variety Talk Series

“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER”

Best Variety Scripted Series

“LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS”

Best Variety Talk Series

“THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT”

Best Variety Talk Series

“NAILED IT”

Best Reality Host — Nicole Byer

“PREY”

Best TV Movie

“THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART”

Best Variety Talk Series

“QUEER EYE”

Best Reality Host — Fab Five

“REALITY”

Best TV Movie

“THE SIMPSONS”

Best Animated Program

“THE VOICE”

Best Competition Program

“WEDNESDAY”

Best Comedy Actress — Jenna Ortega

“WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES”

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Murray Bartlett

“WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS”

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Lena Headey

