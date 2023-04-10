‘Succession’ shocker: Brian Cox speaks out after massive final season twist

The following post contains spoilers about “Succession” Season 4, Episode 3: “Connor’s Wedding”

Logan Roy fucking wins, but Death remains undefeated.

During Sunday’s episode of “Succession,” the HBO drama finally began to pay off the promise of its title. The titan of industry died while flying to Sweden to close out a deal to sell Waystar Royco, leaving his estranged children to grapple with both the emotional fallout of Logan’s death and the battle for control of the family’s company.

Speaking to Deadline in an interview published following the episode, Logan actor Brian Cox said he was excited the shocking twist had become public knowledge. Cox said he shot the death scene in July of last year.

“I’m very proud of myself, that I managed to keep this secret,” Cox told Deadline. “You know, I thought, wow, Brian, for the first time ever, you’ve actually kept a secret. It’s such a big secret.”

Cox said creator Jesse Armstrong told the actor Logan’s death would happen early in what would become the final season. “When Jesse decided that he said, look, I think we’re going to kill him off in episode three. I just thought, okay, and then I thought, you’re making a tough job for yourself, because you’ve created this role for three seasons, and we all know it’s about succession, and you’ve got seven episodes to fill out after he goes,” Cox told Deadline.

About the fallout for the Emmy Award-winning drama: Cox said in a separate interview with the New York Times that he anticipated a massive shift in the show’s stakes – particularly with regard to how it affects his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

“The main protagonist is gone. And the kids are having to deal with it, or not. I think it’s going to be hard next week for a lot of the audience because they’re going to miss Logan. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing — I think that’s actually quite a good thing,” Cox told the Times. “Logan was coming to a rest point anyway. He realized that his children were never going to be — he’s got that great line when he says, ‘I love you, but you’re not serious people’ [in Episode 2]. And I think that is so fundamental. The whole premise is really about entitlement and the rich and the fact that he’s plowed this particular furrow. And the consequences of that plowing are these kids and how [expletive] up they are, not necessarily because of him, but because of the wealth. They all suffer from entitlement in one form or another. And they behave like entitled spoiled brats a lot of the time.”

To that end, Cox told Deadline he didn’t expect any of Logan’s children to take control of Waystar. “My suspicion is that it won’t be the kids. I think that they will get locked out,” Cox speculated. “Ultimately, they’ll get locked out. Ultimately, they will be, you know, the whole Pierce thing was such a stupid fucking idea anyway, and not well handled on their part. It was the last big mistake and I could see them walking into a shitstorm.” (In the Season 4 premiere, the trio of Roy kids overbid to acquire the show’s New York Times analog in an attempt to get revenge on their dad for cutting them out of the company.)

Logan’s last scene with his kids came during the final moments of Episode 2, and he had no contact with either Shiv or Kendall in Episode 3. But he did talk to Roman, pushing his son to fire Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) despite their shared and complicated history. After a confrontation with Gerri, Roman called his dad and left a message where he laid into the elder Roy. It was unclear in the episode if Logan had heard the message before his death, but Cox said audiences shouldn’t expect any big resolution to that dangling bit of potential drama.

“No, it was too late,” Cox told Vulture when asked whether Logan heard the message. “The only way he saw the dick-pic thing [when Roman accidentally texted Logan instead of Gerri] was because it was a mistake. He wouldn’t have been pursuing it. It was just this alert that came up on his phone.”



Logan dies very early in the episode. In fact, his final lines are spoken during the episode’s cold open: “Strategic refocus. Clean out the stalls. A bit more aggressive.” The remainder of the episode deals with how the Roy kids handle the news of their father’s death and how his key advisors already start the wheels turning to take hold of the company. That drama will play out over the final seven episodes, as HBO teased in a trailer following Sunday’s broadcast.

