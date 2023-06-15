Will ‘Succession’ break its own Emmy record for most acting nominations? It has 19 performers on the ballot

In 2022 “Succession” made history by earning 14 acting nominations at the Emmys. That’s the most any show has ever received in a single year. That number was especially remarkable as it came from 16 acting submissions on the Emmy ballot, meaning only two submitted performers failed to make the cut (supporting actor Alan Ruck and guest actor Justin Kirk). In 2023 the show has submitted more actors for consideration (19). So will the show break its own record by earning 15 or more acting noms?

The 19 acting submissions for “Succession” are as follows:

Best Drama Actor

Brian Cox

Kieran Culkin

Jeremy Strong

Best Drama Actress

Sarah Snook

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Nicholas Braun

Matthew Macfadyen

Alan Ruck

Alexander Skarsgard

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Justine Lupe

J. Smith-Cameron

Best Drama Guest Actor

James Cromwell — Episode: “Church and State”

Justin Kirk — Episode: “Church and State”

Arian Moayed — Episode: “Honeymoon States”

Ashley Zuckerman — Episode: “Tailgate Party”

Best Drama Guest Actress

Hiam Abbass — Episode: “Honeymoon States”

Hope Davis — Episode: “Rehearsal”

Natalie Gold — Episode: “Church and State”

Cherry Jones — Episode: “The Munsters”

Harriet Walter — Episode: “Church and State”

Almost every actor who was nominated for the show last year is back, although some in different categories. But those category shifts might actually help boost the show’s nominations count. For instance, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook have moved to the lead categories after earning supporting nominations last year. That opens up a couple of slots in the supporting races that could be filled by other cast members like Ruck and Justine Lupe.

But it all depends on whether the show is helped or hurt by the new nominations voting system. Last year Emmy voters were allowed to check off as many names as they wanted, so any superfans of “Succession” in the TV academy could just check off every name from the show — and it turned out a lot of voters did just that. This year members can only vote for as many nominees as there will be in each category. Might that inspire voters to moderate their “Succession” obsession so they can fit in standout performers from other shows? Or might it just leave less room for actors who aren’t in “Succession”? We’ll find out when nominations are announced on July 12.

