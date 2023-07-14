How far ahead is ‘Succession’ in the Emmy race for Best Drama Series?

“Succession” won Best Drama Series at the Emmys for its last two seasons (2020, 2022), and for its fourth and final season it just earned 27 nominations, more than it ever has before. Does that make it a total lock to win for the third time? Check out the list of Emmy nominations here.

Just a day after the nominations were announced, more than 1,000 Gold Derby users had already placed their bets here in our predictions center, and as of this writing “Succession” is looking pretty tough to beat. According to our users’ combined predictions, “Succession” is out front with 39/10 odds. Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round are currently unanimous that the corporate drama will prevail. So are the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners. So are our All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine results from the last two years. And the vast majority of everyday Users agree with that too.

The only group where there is significant disagreement is the league of Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets. So far only five have chimed in — with plenty more to come as the awards approach — but four of them agree with the consensus that “Succession” will come out on top. One of them, Tim Gray (Variety), is going out on a limb for “Better Call Saul” for its last episodes on the air. “Better Call Saul” received 20 fewer nominations than “Succession,” and it has yet to win an Emmy in any category, so that’s a no-guts-no-glory pick if ever there was one. Do you agree with him about the potential for that shocking upset?

