After Sarah Snook’s category switch, ‘Succession’ can accomplish this rare Emmy feat

Two years ago, “The Crown” swept the Emmys, becoming the first drama to win all seven categories at the main ceremony. In doing so, it also became the first show in nine years to win Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor (Josh O’Connor) and Best Drama Actress (Olivia Colman) in the same night. The wait for the next show to claim the series and double lead combo might not be as long because “Succession” could very well do so in September.

Since the Emmys standardized genre-specific acting categories in 1966, just five dramas have pulled off series, actor and actress wins in the same year: “The Waltons” (Richard Thomas and Michael Learned, 1973), “Hill Street Blues” (Daniel J. Travanti and Barbara Babcock, 1981), “Picket Fences” (Tom Skerritt and Kathy Baker, 1993), “Homeland” (Damian Lewis and Claire Danes, 2012) and “The Crown.” Of course, not all shows are able to win the lead acting awards since they might not have contenders in both categories.

Such was the case for “Succession” the past two seasons as it did not field a lead actress hopeful. But with the amplified prominence of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) in the fourth and final season, Culkin and Snook — the latter of whom submitted in lead for the first season but, like the whole cast, was not nominated — upgraded to lead, offering “Succession” a chance to achieve this uncommon hat trick.

SEE Emmy Experts Typing: Can anything unseat ‘Succession’?

At the moment, the HBO hit is predicted to win all three categories. The two-time Best Drama Series champ is way out in front at 4/1 odds to win a third trophy, and after an acclaimed final outing with more buzz than the show has ever had before, it’s difficult to see it losing. Strong, the 2020 Best Drama Actor winner, is in first place to pick up a bookend statuette. Since switching to lead, Culkin, a two-time supporting actor nominee, has moved up to third place — “Better Call Saul’s” Bob Odenkirk is in second — and the Roy boys’ dad, Brian Cox, a two-time nominee for the series, is in fifth place, with Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”) and Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) on either side of him.

You can look at the triple lead actor “Succession” play both ways: more options for it to win the category and more chances of a vote-split. But Cox’s reduced screen time after Logan’s death, is unlikely to severely impact Strong and Culkin, who simply had way more material this season, and the latter, in particular, was earning praise week after week. Both of “Succession’s” series regular acting wins have been in possible vote-split scenarios — Strong over Cox, and Matthew Macfadyen over Culkin and Nicholas Braun in supporting last year — so there’s reason to believe the show can conquer this category again with either CE-Bro (no offense to Logan).

Best Drama Actress is where the show is untested. Last week, Snook dethroned Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) from the top spot in the odds. Prior to her category switch, Snook, who twice lost to Julia Garner (“Ozark”) in supporting, was in second place in supporting behind Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”). There’s no such juggernaut in the lead category, which will see a near total turnover from last year’s lineup as Lynskey is the only one eligible to return. On top of that, there’s no consensus top six — “The Last of Us'” Bella Ramsey, “The Crown’s” Imelda Staunton, “House of the Dragon’s” Emma D’Arcy and “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Elisabeth Moss round out the predicted lineup. Combined with her sublime performance and the fact that she’s on the strongest show, Snook could just have what it takes to win the category no one thought “Succession” would even be in three months ago.

So while the 7/7 sweep will be tougher for “Succession” to manage (hi, Jen!), the series and dual lead victories are very much on the negotiating table.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Drama Series Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?