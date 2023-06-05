‘Succession’ exes Harriet Walter and Hiam Abbass will battle for guest actress Emmy

One of the best moments of the final season of HBO’s “Succession” was seeing all of Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) exes sitting together at his funeral. The four fierce rivals were able to let bygones be bygones, claiming, “It’s all water under the bridge.” Now that Caroline Collingwood and Marcia Roy are done competing for Logan’s heart, it’s time for their portrayers, Harriet Walter and Hiam Abbass, to battle against each other in the Emmy race for Best Drama Guest Actress.

Walter has contended in this same Emmy category twice before for playing Caroline, losing to Cherry Jones (“Succession”) in 2020 and Lee Yoo-mi (“Squid Game”) in 2022. The British actress also has a corresponding Best Comedy Guest Actress bid to her name for “Ted Lasso” in 2022, and she could earn another nomination for that show’s third (and final?) season this year.

Despite being a presence on “Succession” since the first episode, Abbass has never been nominated for an Emmy Award. However, Gold Derby’s combined odds predict that will change this year, as the Palestinian actress now has 14/1 odds to garner her first career bid, good enough for sixth place. Ahead of her on our Drama Guest Actress chart are “Succession” co-stars Walter (4/1 odds) and Jones (5/1 odds), “The Last of Us” scene-stealers Melanie Lynskey (5/1 odds) and Anna Torv (15/2 odds), and “Andor” stand-out Fiona Shaw (9/1 odds).

Caroline is the estranged mother of Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), who is now married to cheese aficionado Peter Munion (Pip Torrens). Walter appears in the final two episodes of the fourth season, at Logan’s funeral where she initiates the “water under the bridge” mentality (“Church and State”), and at her home in Barbados where she hosts her three bickering children (“With Open Eyes”).

Marcia is Logan’s most recent wife, whose cold demeanor prevents the children from ever fully bonding with her. Abbass pops up in two episodes of this last season, at Logan’s wake where she makes things awkward for his latest girlfriend, Kerry (Zoe Winters), at the Roy home (“Honeymoon States”) and at his funeral (“Church and State”).

Besides Walter and Abbass, other potential “Succession” guest actresses to be nominated for Emmys this year include Jones as PGM executive Nan Pierce, Hope Davis as shareholder Sandi Furness, Jeannie Berlin as ATN executive Cyd Peach and Natalie Gold as Kendall’s wife Rava Roy. See more Emmy odds and rankings.

