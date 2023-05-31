‘Succession’ star J. Smith-Cameron reveals finale deleted scene between Tom and Gerri

The following piece contains spoilers about the “Succession” series finale.

The 90-minute series finale of “Succession” could’ve been just a bit longer and included a final moment with Waystar general counsel Gerri Kellerman. Speaking to Time in a new interview, Gerri actress J. Smith-Cameron confirmed she shot at least one additional scene for the finale but it was left on the cutting room floor.

“I had shot a little short scene with Tom at the end where he asks me to come on board. And I say, ‘I’m interested, but be prepared to pay extravagantly.’ And he’s like, ‘Of course,’” Smith-Cameron told the publication in an interview published Tuesday. “And then we had one take where [director] Mark Mylod had us walk down the hall from the others like Claude Rains and Humphrey Bogart at the end of ‘Casablanca.’ Like, ‘This is the start of a beautiful friendship.’ I didn’t think we’d use that, but it was fun. And we did a couple of alternate lines with that.”

“Succession” ends with Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) taking over as CEO following the Waystar sale to GoJo, the tech company run by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard). The new management was a boon for Gerri, who was ostensibly fired twice in the final season: First when Logan (Brian Cox) told Roman (Kieran Culkin) to ax Gerri just before Logan’s death, and then later when Roman decided to follow through with his father’s wishes – a decision that ended the complicated relationship between the Roy son and his surrogate mother. But in the episode’s closing moments, Tom suggests he’ll bring Gerri back into the fold.

“I felt like they understandably zoomed in on the Greek tragedy of the family drama in a satisfying way. The performances are incredible. But it did leave all the other characters with lots of little dangling threads,” Smith-Cameron said of the finale. “It was just slightly unsatisfying. But what can you do? Finales are impossible, I’m sure, to write. I thought as finales go, this was a really masterful one.”

The relationship between Gerri and Roman – which never got physical but almost did and also included Roman sending Gerri pictures of his genitals – was one of the most foundational for “Succession” heading into the final season. So while it fractured seemingly beyond repair, Smith-Cameron said she thought Roman’s final moments were a reference to what he ostensibly loved and lost. After the sale of Waystar, Roman ends up alone at a bar where he orders a martini, Gerri’s drink of choice.

“In that scene a few episodes back when he tries to take back the firing, he mimics me ordering a martini at the start of the scene. That’s so conspicuous that maybe Gerri is on his mind,” Smith-Cameron said. “I’m dying to talk to Kieran about it. He’s three behind. He’s making a movie in Poland. We have a plan to go to Balthazar when he gets back and have martinis. In real life, he likes Scotch best. But he likes martinis too.”

