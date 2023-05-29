Jeremy Strong on Kendall’s ‘completely tragic’ ‘Succession ending: ‘I was gutted by it’

The following post contains spoilers about the series finale of “Succession.”

Emmy-winning “Succession” star Jeremy Strong said he was “gutted” by the show’s epic conclusion on Sunday night, which left Strong’s character, Kendall Roy, at his lowest moment following one final betrayal by his siblings.

“It’s one of those episodes for me that almost, in miniature, contain the whole arc of the series,” Strong told host Kara Swisher on the official “Succession” podcast posted after the series finale. “Kendall goes in a sense – Icarus flying as close to the sun as he possibly can. And we’ve seen this character attempt again and again, to sort of summit this mountaintop, and fall ass backward down to the bottom of the lowest ravine. And so I think I felt that the journey through this episode was, you know, winding the bow back as far as it could possibly go to reach its final target, which is someone who has finally lost everything. He’s lost his father, he’s lost his morality. He’s lost, in a sense, his soul. He’s lost his brother and sister, he’s lost his children. He’s lost love. And he’s lost his ambition, which is a defining thing for him in his life.”

Kendall and his siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) began this season trying to fight back against their father, Logan (Brian Cox), after the Roy patriarch cut them out of the deal to sell his company Waystar Royco to tech billionaire Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) in the Season 3 finale. But the siblings’ alliance was quickly fractured, especially following Logan’s death, and the final episodes set up a showdown for the company with Kendall and Roman on one side and Shiv on the other. In the series finale, “With Open Eyes,” Shiv realigns with her brothers after being stabbed in the back by Matsson and, in a rare moment of family bonding and shared love, the trio decides to anoint Kendall as the company’s CEO. (In the scene, which was the last the three actors shot together, Kendall is forced to drink some horrible concoction made from various items in the fridge; Strong said he actually drank it for the scene and promptly “wretched.”)

“Maybe I’m deluded as Kendall, but I guess I think if they look at the facts, objectively, and squarely, he is actually the person most suited for the job,” Strong said of Shiv and Roman’s initial choice, echoing comments Kendall made himself. “And he did demonstrate a level of, I would say, competence in the Living+ presentation to investors on that investors’ day presentation [in episode six]…. I think they saw that and they reluctantly crown him king.”

But it’s that reluctance that wins out. On the day of the board meeting where the company’s fate is decided, Shiv backs out of supporting Kendall at the last possible second. Her vote approves the sale of Waystar to Matsson and his company, GoJo. “I love you, I really, I love you—but I can’t fucking stomach you,” Shiv tells Kendall during the most traumatic fight between the three siblings the show has ever produced.

“I think they just can’t tolerate seeing Kendall win, in a sense,” Strong said on the podcast. “I think what they perceive as his sort of grandiosity and self-importance and putting his feet up on dad’s desk – they can’t stomach it. It’s what Shiv says. I mean, I think it’s also something I say to Shiv in episode eight, ‘Maybe the poison drips through,’ when I’m trying to, I think, wrestle over the choice to make in the election. I think that they perceive that that is, in fact, true.”

Speaking to Swisher, Strong said Shiv might have betrayed Kendall as payback for his failure to support his sister during the presidential election when Kendall took Roman’s side and helped elect a far-right fascist as U.S. President. (That storyline was not resolved in the series finale, but in another scene, Shiv suggested the election result would not stand up to legal challenges, perhaps ensuring democracy in the “Succession” universe would live to fight another day.)

“There is payback happening, and maybe they think that Matsson is the lesser of two evils,” Strong said. “Maybe they think I will be, you know, the Mad King.”

Strong said the betrayal in the final moments of the series “knocked the wind out of me. It felt unjust.” In response to Shiv’s maneuver – plus Roman goading Kendall about his children – Kendall loses the thread completely, physically attacks his brother, and tries to restrain Shiv. Strong said the abusive response “reinforces that in fact, you know, Logan is my middle name. It reinforces that that is innate, and that is part of his DNA.”

The boardroom showdown ends with Kendall still trying to win before Roman shuts him down by saying that the entire Roy family is “bullshit.”

“Well, I’ll tell you, in that room, I certainly couldn’t accept that,” Strong said to Swisher of the Roman line. “And that’s why I had to keep going.” According to Strong, the scene was supposed to end with the brothers in the same room, but Strong as Kendall “had something left in the tank” and walked back into the boardroom. Strong said creator Jesse Armstrong and director Mark Mylod followed him through the set.

“For me, it’s an extinction-level event that happens,” Strong said. “I don’t think we used it in the show. But, you know, sometimes Jesse would give people off-camera lines. And I think Frank [Peter Friedman] said to me, ‘You don’t have it, you never had it.’ And when Frank said, ‘You never had it,’ which we don’t hear in the show, but which I heard in the room, that did something to me. That just stopped me. It just stopped me in my tracks. And I guess the life just went out of me.”

The series ends with a stunned Kendall walking through Battery Park in Manhattan with Colin (Scott Nicholson), Logan’s former bodyguard and self-proclaimed “best friend,” walking slowly behind. Kendall eventually gets to the water’s edge and sits on a bench looking out at the river.

Many viewers thought Kendall might kill himself in the scene, and Strong said in one of the takes he did try to end the character’s life. “I climbed over the barrier,” he said. “It always, to me, felt like there was nowhere – there’s no coming back from this. And I looked at these waves. And it was so windy that day and so cold. And there was some piece of metal clanging and it was this terrible sound, and I sort of couldn’t bear it. And I stood up and walked slowly to the barrier that was set up there and climbed over it. And I didn’t really know what I planned to do. And the actor playing Colin saw me and ran and stopped me from doing it.”

But while Strong thought Kendall might try to end his life, Armstrong said another fate was in store for the character. “This will never stop being the central event of his life,” the creator said in a separate interview released by HBO. “Maybe he could go on and start a company or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low. And I think that will mark his whole life.”

Regardless of his ultimate destiny, Strong said he found Kendall’s ending “completely tragic.” He cited the episode’s title, “With Open Eyes,” which is a line from the John Berryman poem “Dream Song 29.”

“Those eyes are not Kendall’s eyes,” Strong said. “Those eyes in the poem are the eyes of this reproachful face in his mind that is staring back at him. It’s all the things he’s done. The cater waiter who he killed. It’s all the people that he has betrayed. I can’t answer who that face is staring back at him, ghastly, with open eyes. But it’s all of it.”

Asked by Swisher if there was a way to read Kendall’s situation as a happy ending – he’s now freed from the expectations and burden of being Logan’s son, after all – Strong said he didn’t think that was very likely.

“I think that Jessie maybe intended that in the writing — the sense that Kendall has lost, but maybe he’s free. And maybe he’s gonna keep walking,” Strong said. “I guess I felt with everything in my body that there is no coming back from this.”

All episodes of “Succession” are streaming on Max.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions