‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong explains final Shiv-Tom moment: ‘A very terrifying equality’

In a new interview with NPR host Terry Gross, “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong said his take on the show’s final image of Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) barely holding hands was a sign of their “terrifying equality.”

When asked about the shot, the ever-modest Armstrong said, “Everyone has their own view, and I can tell you mine, which is that for me it was a moment of equality. Chilly, rather terrifying equality, but equality, which has never been the case in that relationship before.”

As written by Armstrong – the “Succession” creator and a five-time Emmy winner – the finale reveals Tom as the new Waystar Royco CEO, a role he secures when Shiv stabs her brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in the back at the last moment, thus sabotaging his own attempt to lead.

“Tom has always been subservient. Now he has this status, but his status is contingent. That’s kind of what the whole episode has been about. Shiv’s status is as all the kids are – secure. It’s secure in a financial sense. She has billions of dollars. She has wealth that could never diminish, whatever happened to the world. And she also has a name, which will sort of haunt her and make it interesting, to a certain degree, for the rest of her life, and that can’t be taken away from her. Whereas Tom’s position could be taken away in the click of fingers,” Armstrong said.

Shiv’s move against Kendall certainly was in her best self-interest. Despite being estranged from Tom for most of the season, the pair are still married, meaning Shiv remains close to Waystar’s power center unlike Kendall or her other brother Roman (Kieran Culkin). Speaking to NPR, however, Armstrong focused on the “very terrifying equality” of the Tom-Shiv moment and not necessarily the potential of Shiv to make another move in an effort to regain control of her father’s company.

“So for me, there’s a very terrifying equality in that, a remarkable dry hand on hand. It’s not really even human contact. It’s a sort of two pieces of porcelain or something. So that’s what it is for me,” he said. “That isn’t what it would be for everyone. And certainly you could see the situation being a clever stratagem by which Shiv remains in play. Maybe that thought will occur to her tomorrow or the day after. But for me, the show’s ended at this point and the story is over and that’s where I think they end up.”

Armstrong previously discussed the future for Tom and Shiv in HBO’s “Inside the Episode” promotional video that debuted after the “Succession” series finale in May.

“Shiv is still in play, I’d say, in a rather terrifying frozen, emotionally barren place,” he said. “But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there’s gonna be some movement there, there’s still a lot of that game to play out. But that’s where we leave it. And it feels like it’s going to be hard to progress for them [Shiv and Tom] emotionally, given the things they’ve said to each other.”

Snook, a top contender at the Emmys in the Best Drama Actress race, hasn’t commented on the final moment yet – she recently gave birth and only posted a simple farewell to the series on Instagram. But Macfadyen, an Emmy winner for “Succession” who is expected to win again for the final season, has discussed Shiv’s decision to, in essence, choose Tom over Kendall.

“I think it was a visceral reaction to seeing her brother in the boardroom and thinking, I can’t bear him,” Macfadyen said to Vanity Fair. “I can’t let him do this. I don’t think it was about choosing Tom over [Kendall] at all, especially after Matsson’s betrayal of her. I think it was just, she can’t do it.”

As for the last moment between Tom and Shiv when they pair reluctantly hold hands, Macfadyen said it was a great scripted moment written by Armstrong. “It felt like two Roman emperors,” he said. “Jesse described us as ‘two bombs being transported’ in the stage directions, which I thought was lovely.”

