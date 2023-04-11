‘Succession’ writers decided Logan’s fate last January and used this pretty good code name to keep it secret

This post contains spoilers about “Succession” Season 4, Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding”

The “Succession” writers came up with a pretty, pretty, pretty good code name to keep Logan Roy’s death a secret.

According to “Succession” writer and co-executive producer Georgia Pritchett, the decision to kill off the Roy family patriarch in the final season’s third episode happened in January of last year. In an effort to keep that shocking twist from leaking out, Logan’s death was christened “Larry David.”

“This was a tough secret to keep! We decided it in the #Succession writers’ room in Jan 22,” Pritchett wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor’s Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode.”

Logan’s death has been teased since the show’s very first episode, but creator Jesse Armstrong shocked viewers on Sunday night by killing off the narrative’s central figure in only the third episode of a 10-episode season. The remaining seven episodes will deal with the fallout of Logan’s death as his children battle for control of his company.

Keeping the secret of Logan’s death was a major undertaking for the “Succession” team. As director Mark Mylod explained to Variety, Logan actor Brian Cox shot additional material as the character after his death in the narrative. “In order to try to preserve the secret of this episode, [we decided] that Brian would be around for subsequent episodes. And would even appear in a much later episode, so that we would see him down the line, and hopefully try to head off rumors that the character had died. So he was always around,” Mylod explained.

Speaking to Deadline, Cox revealed he actually attended Logan’s funeral to shoot a fake scene – this despite the fact that production was running over schedule and the “Succession” team thought it might be easier to just excise the dummy moment.

“I said, I’m coming in. They said, yeah, but we’re not doing the scene. I said, look, I’m coming in, because I know there’s going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they’re going to be wondering what that funeral is. I am coming in,” Cox recalled. “So, I said to my driver, I said, Joe, let’s go, we’re going. So, and as soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right and center, and therefore, they thought, Logan’s at the funeral, what is he doing?”

Cox added, “You see, and if I hadn’t done that, if I hadn’t come, they would’ve gone, it’s Logan’s funeral. And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn’t even think of it. They were so rushed, and so much, you know, this last season was very difficult to film.”

Cox’s instincts proved right. In January of this year, The Daily Mail published photos of Cox and the “Succession” cast at the funeral but suggested Logan couldn’t be dead because he was in attendance. The Daily Mail posited that the deceased was either Shiv, Logan’s daughter, or Tom, Shiv’s estranged husband, on account of Shiv and Tom actors Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen being absent from the shoot.

