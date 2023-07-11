‘Succession’ will receive the most Emmy nominations, according to 64% of readers [POLL RESULTS]

“Succession” will come out on top when the Emmys announce their nominations on Wednesday, July 12. That’s according to the readers we polled over the weekend. Do you agree that HBO’s fraught family saga will receive the most nominations for the second year in a row? Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

The series picked up a remarkable 25 nominations in 2022, more than any other program on TV. Out of those, 14 nominations were for acting, which set a new record for the most acting bids for any program in a single year. It has the potential to at least match that total of acting bids, judging from the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. And according to almost two-thirds of respondents (64.67%), it will have the most total nominations again this year.

But that’s not a sure thing. Last year “The White Lotus” earned 20 nominations, the most for a limited series. Now that it’s competing as a drama series for its second season, 13.77% of readers think it will land the most bids. Next up with 5.39% of votes is “House of the Dragon.” It’s hard to anticipate how many nominations a new series will receive since it’s the first time the TV academy has had a chance to weigh in on it, but we do have some guidance where “Dragon” is concerned. It’s a prequel to “Game of Thrones,” which frequently topped the nominations list, and it has the same epic production values that helped “Thrones” dominate Creative Arts categories.

But that might not be enough to outpace the actor-driven windfall “Succession” is likely to achieve. Do you agree?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

