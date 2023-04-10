‘Succession’ director Mark Mylod reveals how the shocking Logan episode almost ended

This post contains spoilers about “Succession” Season 4, Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding”

“Succession” viewers were left feeling something unusual at the end of the final season’s third episode, “Connor’s Wedding”: emotionally devastated.

In a shocking turn of events, the show’s ostensible lead character, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), unceremoniously died offscreen during the first half of the episode – leaving his family and business colleagues (and enemies) to deal with the fallout. The remainder of the season will untangle the knots left behind by Logan’s death and pay off the show’s name itself.

“You know, there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession,’” creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year while announcing the series would come to an end after this batch of episodes. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

“Connor’s Wedding” was rare for “Succession” in that it largely dispensed from the biting humor and sharp elbows for which the show is famous. The result was a complex and emotional hour, where each of Logan’s children – particularly Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) – must reconcile their feelings for Logan and how their relationships had fractured. (Eldest son Connor, played by Alan Ruck, reacted to the news of Logan’s death by noting that Logan never even liked him; Connor and Willa, played by Justine Lupe, eventually get married as promised by the episode title with none of their family present.)

For most of its three seasons, “Succession” has put the relationship between Kendall and Logan at the forefront. It’s Kendall who is the focal point of Season 1 and his push-pull dynamics with Logan as a father and boss have largely driven much of its narrative. In Season 3, Kendall attempted to break away from Logan. It doesn’t work: his father not only refused to allow Kendall the chance to leave the company’s confines but also questioned his character. In the penultimate episode of Season 3, Kendall nearly drowns himself.

So after Logan’s death, it was perhaps of little surprise that Kendall gets the episode’s final moment. As Logan’s body is removed from his private jet, Kendall watches from afar with a look of torment on his face.

Speaking to Variety in an interview published on Monday afternoon, director Mark Mylod said the ending of the episode actually went on for longer.

“It was scripted that way, which sometimes makes it easy, sometimes doesn’t, as in the case of the Season 3 finale where we couldn’t quite find it, and so we had to improvise beyond that to find it. In this case, as always, we shot quite a way beyond that, because I just never say cut unless the film’s rolled out. That was the scripted moments of him watching as the body came down, almost verbatim. But because they were in the moment, Jeremy’s character, in some takes, really fell apart emotionally, in some takes was more stoic. We chose a more stoic take. It just felt right with the balance,” Mylod said.

He added that the sequence continued with Kendall walking over to his car, where he shared a look with Roman before each left the airfield.

“As the cars drove away, the camera just landed on the ambulance, which then drove away. And all the vehicles kind of — oddly, like the end of ‘Ocean’s 11’ — all the players exited the stage, to leave us just with this blank runway. Which was very powerful,” Mylod said. “But ultimately, the more personal close-up of Jeremy’s lovely performance there, with the moon rising behind him, that just felt like the moment to cut to black.”

La mejor hora de tv que he visto en muchísimo tiempo y tres actuaciones para el recuerdo. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook y Kieran Culkin. "I love you, dad. I do, I love you. Ok? and it's ok. Even though you fucking… I don't know. I can't forgive you. but it's ok." 💔#Succession pic.twitter.com/rgkk8oRBCh — Tania (@TaniaPenasalv) April 10, 2023

In the interview, Mylod also addressed whether Cox would appear in future episodes, perhaps in a flashback capacity. (Speaking to Vulture, Cox said he would appear as Logan in other episodes this season. “I do pop back and I have a couple scenes later on, which is flashback stuff. But I didn’t really see the cast very much,” Cox said.)

According to Mylod, added scenes they shot with Cox after Logan’s death were akin to a red herring. “The stuff in a subsequent episode, we basically bring him on to shoot dummy scenes — scenes that didn’t actually exist. As a misdirect,” Mylod said

“Succession” airs Sundays on HBO.

