‘Succession’ Season 4 mid-season trailer teases the fight to fill Logan’s shoes [Watch]

The following post contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 4, Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding”

Sunday’s shocking episode of “Succession” left the Emmy Award-winning HBO drama with a massive Logan Roy-shaped hole in the middle of its narrative. The final season’s third episode, “Connor’s Wedding,” featured the shocking death of the Roy family patriarch, an event that has been expected since the show’s pilot.

“When [creator] Jesse [Armstrong] decided that he said, look, I think we’re going to kill him off in episode three. I just thought, okay, and then I thought, you’re making a tough job for yourself, because you’ve created this role for three seasons, and we all know it’s about succession, and you’ve got seven episodes to fill out after he goes,” Logan actor Brian Cox told Deadline in an interview that published after the episode.

So, how will “Succession” fill out its final episodes without Logan around? A teaser trailer released by HBO immediately following Sunday’s episode provided some hints. As shown in the midseason trailer, the weeks ahead will include a power struggle amongst the Waystar Royco board (including J. Smith-Cameron’s Gerri) and Logan’s children – particularly Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin). In addition to the internal struggles, the Roy kids will also battle billionaire tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard), all while the country heads toward a contentious presidential election where a far-right figure (played by Justin Kirk) could ride Logan’s previous stamp of approval to the White House.

“Succession” airs Sundays on HBO. Its final episode will debut on May 28.

