‘Succession’ Season 4 trailer debuts, HBO reveals March premiere date

As was predicted by Gold Derby senior editor Joyce Eng, the fourth season of “Succession” will debut on March 26, giving the acclaimed and Emmy Award-winning drama plenty of runway to qualify for the 2023 Emmys ceremony. On Thursday, HBO revealed the Season 4 premiere date as well as a first teaser trailer for the fresh batch of episodes.

Season 4 picks up after the shocking events of the Season 3 finale when Logan Roy (Brian Cox) effectively boxed out his scheming children (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin) amid plans to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard). Here’s the logline for the new episodes, courtesy of HBO:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

In the “Succession” Season 4 trailer, Logan is seen trying and failing to reconnect with his kids. At the same time, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) continues his efforts to stay within Logan’s inner circle as Tom’s marriage to Shiv (Snook) falls apart.

Cox, Strong, Snook, Culkin, and Macfadyen – along with series regulars Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron, both of whom are also back for Season 4 – scored Emmy Award nominations for Season 3 with Macfadyen taking home the Drama Supporting Actor prize. Skarsgard was a 2022 Emmy nominee as a guest star, as was Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Arian Moayed, and Sanaa Lathan. All told, “Succession” set an Emmy Awards record with 14 acting nominations. Most of those names will appear in Season 4 as well, with new additions in Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Other returning “Succession” guest stars include Justin Kirk and Cherry Jones, who won a guest acting Emmy Award for Season 2 of the show.

“Succession” Season 4 debuts on March 26.

