‘Succession’ series finale reveals fate of Waystar in heartbreaking last episode: ‘That will mark his whole life’

This post contains spoilers for “With Open Eyes,” the series finale of “Succession.”

“Succession” came to an end on Sunday night with a 90-minute episode that included multiple double-crosses and the biggest Roy family blowout in the show’s history.

After reconnecting at their mother’s home in the Caribbean – including some of the siblings’ most touching moments of the entire series – Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook), briefly presented a joint front that gave them enough votes to stop the Waystar Royco sale to GoJo and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard). But with the votes knotted at six and Shiv as the deciding ballot, the Roys fractured for the last time.

“I love you, I really, I love you—but I can’t fucking stomach you,” Shiv tells Kendall, who quickly spirals out of control at the realization that his life’s dream of taking over the family company has ended.

“It doesn’t even make any sense!” Kendall yells at one point. It gets worse from there, with Kendall breaking Shiv and Roman’s trust by lying about accidentally killing a cater waiter at Shiv’s wedding. The siblings eventually get into a physical skirmish that ends with Shiv leaving the office to cast the deciding vote.

The sale goes through, leaving Kendall and Roman out of the company, but Shiv is still married to the brand. In a surprise twist, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) was Matsson’s choice for U.S. CEO. After he takes over, Tom suggests he will ax Frank (Peter Friedman) and Karl (David Rasche), find space for Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk), and keep Greg (Nicholas Braun) close by despite his fellow Disgusting Brother’s duplicitousness throughout the finale.

“The idea of Tom being the eventual successor – that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now,” Armstrong said in an interview with HBO posted after the finale. “Even though he’s not exactly the most powerful monarch you’ll ever meet his power comes from Matsson. Those figures who drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around.”

The series ends with the Roys separate: Roman sits at a bar drinking a martini, Shiv and Tom share a limo ride and barely acknowledge each other, and Kendall stumbles down to Battery Park with Logan’s former body man Colin (Scott Nicholson) walking close behind. The last shot of the show is Kendall staring off at the water, uncertain of what’s to come.

Following the episode, Armstrong said the ambiguity of the final moments was true to his show, which was laser-focused on the fate of Waystar Royco and the family’s legacy.

“I thought about all their stories, you know – they don’t end, they will carry on. But it’s sort of where this show loses interest in them because they’ve lost what they wanted: to succeed, which was the prize that their father held out in a reductive, brutal way,” Armstrong said.

“Roman ends up exactly where he started. He is that guy still and he maybe could have easily been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts and some quite funny jokes. He could have stayed in a bar being that guy, and this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I’d say,” Armstrong added.

“Shiv is still in play, I’d say, in a rather terrifying frozen, emotionally barren place,” he continued. “But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there’s gonna be some movement there, there’s still a lot of that game to play out. But that’s where we leave it. And it feels like it’s going to be hard to progress for them [Shiv and Tom] emotionally, given the things they’ve said to each other.”

For Kendall, however, Armstrong envisioned this as a true end of the line. “This will never stop being the central event of his life,” the creator said. “Maybe he could go on and start a company or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low. And I think that will mark his whole life.”

In the HBO aftershow, Armstrong expressed melancholy about the end of “Succession,” which is expected to win numerous Emmys later this year for its acclaimed final episodes.

“I don’t feel like I’ll be able to write anything as good as this again, because I think just feel like it’s an arena that I’m so interested in, and the group of people who’ve made it have been so talented,” Armstrong admitted. “It feels really scary and foolish to end. But with that sense that it must end. So that’s what I guess I cling onto.”

All episodes of “Succession” are streaming on Max.

