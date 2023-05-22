‘Succession’ series finale trailer: It’s gonna get nasty [Watch]

The stage has been set for the series finale of “Succession.”

Sunday’s penultimate episode, “Church and State,” focused on the funeral services for Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and left his children on opposite sides in the battle for Logan’s company and legacy. Will Kendall (Jeremy Strong) complete his Michael Corleone-esque ascent to the mountaintop or will Shiv (Sarah Snook) get over on all these guys once and for all? Expect some resolution in the 90-minute “Succession” series finale, “With Open Eyes,” which will no doubt also find room to further explore Roman’s (Kieran Culkin) flame out.

Following Sunday’s episode, HBO released a trailer for the series finale. The 60-second teaser opens with Shiv speaking on the phone, presumably to her estranged husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), the father of her unborn child. “I know we’ve said the worst things,” Shiv says. “But I just wanted to get a few things straight.”

Then it’s Roman’s turn: “Dad said it would be me.”

Kendall’s up next: “If we want to hold onto this company for us, we have to go into battle with our own version of the future… with a king.”

Ominous, but it gets worse once Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) has his say: “We’re gonna cut shit close to the bone,” Matsson says in the trailer. “We’re gonna get right fucking in there. It’s gonna get nasty.”

Leave it to “Succession” to give Greg (Nicholas Braun) the last word: “Okay, buckle up.”

As fans of the show – and prestige television in general – are well aware, however, episode trailers are great at misdirection and obfuscation. Consider the “Succession” trailer for Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding,” which did nothing to suggest that Logan would end up dead:

The series finale of “Succession” airs Sunday night on HBO and will stream on Max, the platform formerly known as HBO Max that gets rebranded this week. Here’s what executive producer Adam McKay said about the episode, in case the trailer didn’t do enough to sufficiently hype things up: “Oh, my God. Wow! I knew what was coming. And still! Oh, my God. Wow,” he told Variety. “I had to, like, emotionally recover after watching it!”

