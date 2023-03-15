You can’t make a Tomelette without breaking some Greggs, but you can get ready for the fourth and now final season of “Succession.” The HBO cultural smash and Emmy Award-winning drama returns this spring for its last run of episodes and picks up after the shocking events of the third season finale when Logan Roy (Brian Cox) cut his children out of the deal to sell Waystar Royco to tech behemoth Gojo and its enigmatic owner, Lukas Matsson (guest star Alexander Skarsgard). What happens next and when does “Succession” return? Here’s everything to know about “Succession” Season 4.

What is the release date for “Succession” Season 4?

“Succession” Season 4 will debut Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The fourth season will consist of 10 total episodes, an increase of one episode from the prior season. That puts the “Succession” series finale on track to premiere on Sunday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

Is “Succession” coming back for Season 4?

Indeed. But this is the final season of the hit show. As creator Jesse Armstrong explained in an interview with The New Yorker, he had a handful of reasons for announcing the conclusion of the series at this point – chief among that the fourth season does “pretty definitively” come to an end.

“We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season,” he said. “But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.’ I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

He added, “And, also, there’s a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It’s pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn’t like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it.”

Is “Succession” Season 4 on HBO Max?

Of course! The fourth season of “Succession” will be available on HBO Max as well as its cable counterpart, HBO. All seasons of “Succession” are currently streaming on HBO Max, so if you want to rewatch the show before March 26, that option is available.

Will there be a Season 5 of “Succession”?

No, this is the final season. But Armstrong said that other options were on the table, including the idea to do a “couple of short seasons, or two more seasons.” Deciding that Season 4 would be the end, however, won out. “I went into the writing room for Season 4 sort of saying, ‘I think this is what we’re doing, but let’s also keep it open.’ I like operating the writing room by coming in with a sort of proposition, and then being genuinely open to alternative ways of going. And the decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.’ Because I didn’t want to bullshit them, either,” he added.

What happened at the end of “Succession” Season 3?

The third season of “Succession” primarily focused on the fallout from the second season, when Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) sandbagged his father during a live press conference and placed blame for the Waystar Royco sexual misconduct failures in its cruise division at Logan’s feet. As usually happens, however, Season 3 revealed how Kendall overplayed his hand and Waystar was left with a monetary fine after a federal investigation. Meanwhile, Waystar and Gojo began a filtration that initially seemed like it could end with Waystar acquiring the tech giant. Instead, Logan was convinced to sell – a move he did behind the backs of Kendall, Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin). On the personal front, Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), spent the season worried about going to prison for the cruise fiasco; in the end, Tom remained a free man and subsequently bet on Logan over his spouse. It was Tom who alerted Logan to a gambit his children had hoped to use to stop the Waystar sale, and that advance warning helped Logan stamp out the attempted coup. Season 3 ended on an unsettled note, with Shiv realizing Tom’s betrayal.

What happens in “Succession” Season 4?

Great question and we’ll know the full answer by the time the finale rolls around in May. But for now, HBO has released this logline about the forthcoming season:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

How many Emmy Awards has “Succession” won?

“Succession” has won 13 Emmy Awards in its run so far, including Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022 for, respectively, its second and third seasons. Its actors have received numerous nominations, with wins for Strong as Best Drama Actor in 2020 and Macfadyen as Best Drama Supporting Actor in 2022. All told, “Succession” has earned 48 Emmy nominations. Season 3 of “Succession” won major guild awards as well, including top honors from the Screen Actors Guild, Writers Guild, Directors Guild, and Producers Guild.

Where can I watch the “Succession” Season 4 trailer?

Right here. “Succession” Season 4 debuts on March 26.

