Keep the phone lines open, ‘Superman: Legacy’ casting calls are going out!

The search for Kal-El, the last son of Krypton, commonly known in these parts as Superman, is ON!

Deadline has reported that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are clearing their calendars for screen tests for a little over a week from now. Among the rumored names in the mix for the role of The Big Blue Boy Scout (and his cover identity of Clark Kent, mild-mannered reporter for “The Daily Planet”) are Nicholas Hoult, last seen in the horror-comedy “Renfield,” David Corenswet, best known for the indie horror pic “Pearl” and HBO series “We Own This City,” and Tom Brittney, a lead on the series “Grantchester.”

Hoult and Brittney are both British. Corenswet is the only one from the good ol’ U.S.A. (born in Philly.) In the old days, Superman stood for “truth, justice, and the American way.” Coren also sounds a lot like “corn,” and the Kents do live in Smallville.

For the role of Lois Lane, word is that Emma Mackey, a French-British actress who recently played Emily Brontë in the film “Emily,” Phoebe Dynevor, the British “Bridgerton” co-star, and the Emmy-winning Rachel Brosnahan, star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” are up for the role. More so than finding the right star to wear the tights, it’s near-impossible to imagine someone as great in the role as Margot Kidder was back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Good luck, ladies!

“Superman: Legacy,” which Gunn will write and direct, and will restart Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC slate once this year’s “The Flash,” “Blue Beetle,” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” have their runs, has a release date of July 11, 2025. Get moving!

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions