‘Superman: Legacy’ casting rumors emerge from Warner Bros. Discovery’s Phantom Zone

Every handsome young star in Hollywood is secretly checking themselves out in the mirror with a red cape on their back.

James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired by Warner Bros. Discovery to bring order and unity to the studio’s most famous intellectual property, the superheroes of DC Comics. Their clean slate will begin, as it did with “Action Comics #1” in 1938, with the story of a Kryptonian immigrant named Kal-El, for whom the yellow sun of Earth bestows secret powers that transform him into Superman. (Cue the trumpets!)

“Superman: Legacy” will begin screen testing performers after Memorial Day, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the big question now is figuring out who will get that call.

David Corenswet, last seen in the hit horror picture “Pearl,” is one of three definite contenders, according to THR’s sources. (The other two names remain a mystery.)

Rumored names that apparently were in the mix for a bit included “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi, who supposedly wasn’t that into the idea, and British actors Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson.

Of course, there wouldn’t be much of a Superman without The Daily Planet’s ace reporter Lois Lane, and rumored names for the part include Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, Phoebe Dynevor, and Samara Weaving. (THR’s coverage served up a meteorite-sized diss, suggesting that, at 32, Brosnahan may be too old for the part.)

For the part of Lex Luthor, there is much scuttlebutt about Nicholas Hoult.

Officially, the studio downplayed all of this, saying that nothing has been decided. On Twitter, James Gunn, pausing his well-deserved victory lap for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” basically told everyone trying to divine casting from rumors to cool it down. He did say that one person had been cast in the film already, but it wasn’t a character from comic book lore. (My guess is that this is something earmarked for Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, who tends to turn up in his projects.)

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1657441031980482560

Before “Superman: Legacy,” though, there still are some lingering movies on the shelf. “The Flash,” which screened for insiders at Cinema Con last month, is out in just a few weeks. “Blue Beetle” is out in August, and will not likely have much connecting it to preexisting DC lore. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which saw numerous production and release delays, is out in December.

