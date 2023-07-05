Emmy for supporting comedy actress poised to nominate three (and possibly four) women of color for first time

Since the category of supporting actress in a comedy series was launched at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the mid-1960s, only 13 African American performers have been nominated in total. Just two have won: Jackee Harry for “227” in 1987 and Sheryl Lee Ralph last year for “Abbott Elementary.”

But this could be the year when women of color enjoy a near-dominant position in the category in terms of nominations. If the Gold Derby handicap for the lineup holds true to form, three Black actresses will crack the lineup: last year’s winner Ralph and Janelle James (also a nominee in 2022) for “Abbott” and Ayo Edebiri for “The Bear.” Right now, they are holding down three of the top four slots in the combined odds, with Ralph the frontrunner at 5/1, James and Hannah Waddingham of “Ted Lasso” next at 6/1 and Edebiri fourth at 13/2. Only seven performers will make the nominee lineup this year, but a fourth African American performer also has a decent shot: Jessica Williams for “Shrinking,” who currently inhabits ninth place. And previous nominee Zazie Beetz is also in the running for “Atlanta,” ranked 13th at present with 100/1 combined odds

No Emmy performer category has ever featured four nominees of color in the same year, and few have included three. Consider that the count for African American actresses in comedy supporting was zero until Marla Gibbs cracked the lineup for “The Jeffersons” in 1981 and wound up nominated for five consecutive years. She was joined by Paula Kelly of “Night Court” in the nominee lineup in 1984, the first year that the category featured a pair of Black actresses. It happened again in 1986, when Lisa Bonet and Keshia Knight Pulliam both were tabbed for “The Cosby Show.”

Harry was nominated in ’87, winning for “227.” But after that, it was nearly 20 years before the category featured another Black nominee: Alfre Woodard for “Desperate Housewives” in 2006. Vanessa Williams joined the Emmy nomination party in 2007, ’08 and ’09 for “Ugly Betty,” Niecy Nash in 2015 and ’16 for “Getting On,” and Leslie Jones for “SNL” in 2017 and ’18. The others were Beetz for “Atlanta” in 2018 and Yvonne Orij for “Insecure” in 2020.

