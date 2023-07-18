‘Survival of the Thickest’ reviews: When ‘charismatic’ Michelle Buteau gets lit ‘you can’t turn away’

On July 13, 2023, Netflix released “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight-episode comedy series starring Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a newly single stylist navigating life. Critics have been divided on the show overall, but everyone agrees Buteau is a star worth watching. The ensemble cast includes Christine Horn, Tone Bell, and Tasha Smith. Read our full review round-up below.

Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter praises the show, stating, “Though the series never quite manages to spark the sort of chemistry that might make a viewer swoon, she finds a sweet, sexy dynamic with an Italian tourist suitor (Marouane Zotti) and taps into anger and vulnerability with Jacque. Mavis’ initial fears notwithstanding, the series is resolute and refreshing in its insistence that Mavis is every bit as deserving of fun or commitment or unconditional love as any Halle Berry type.” Han concludes, “As it is, the series’ pleasant tone goes down easily, and probably makes it ideal for binging over a glass or four of rosé.”

Susie Bright of The San Francisco Chronicle writes, “Writer and star Buteau outshines the rest of her cast, gets all the best lines and has an after-school-special therapy moment for every day of her life. It may sound obnoxious on paper, but onscreen, Buteau’s presence is easy to drink in. She is charismatic, tender, and she sports the cutest little freckle face since Meghan Markle. When she’s lit, you can’t turn away.” Bright adds, “Indeed, this is escapist television. It puzzles me why ‘Thickest’ didn’t go for the full flavor of something like ABC’s award-winning ‘Abbott Elementary.’ ‘Abbott’ is a sitcom with a smarty-pants female lead, where each co-star is comedy gold — and there’s playful suspense with each episode. In ‘Thickest,’ the creators had Buteau’s memoir and personality to draw on, but whenever it strays from that, it’s threadbare.”

Alison Herman of Variety notes, “The comedian Michelle Buteau is best known as the host of reality competition ‘The Circle,’ a role that showcased her sharp wit while largely depicting her as a disembodied voice. Like ‘The Circle,’ ‘Survival of the Thickest’ airs on Netflix, cultivating Buteau as an in-house talent in the vein of Ali Wong. The show also allows her to step in front of the camera, placing her at the story’s center instead of throwing zingers from the sidelines. But at just eight episodes, ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is too crowded with subplots and themes to facilitate the most effective sort of comic star-making: time spent with charismatic people in amusing, low-stakes situations.”

Coleman Spilde of The Daily Beast says, “Despite Buteau’s incisive wit and confident performance as a version of herself, ‘Survival of the Thickest’ falls back on the pillowy comforts of old sitcom tropes, with few efforts to update them for a new era.” Spilde adds, “While Mavis struggles to have it all, ‘Survival of the Thickest’ spends its eight-episode first season doing the same right alongside her. The dichotomy between her fascinating work life and uninspired dating life might be glaring, but it does mean that half of the series is consistently compelling. Mavis’ styling efforts are genuinely a blast to watch. It’s there where Buteau does her best work, alongside some high-profile guest stars—like Garcelle Beauvais playing a haughty former supermodel, who ends up raising the show’s thematic stakes more than any of Mavis’ will-they-won’t-they relationship with Jacques.”

