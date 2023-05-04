‘Survivor 44’: Who’s playing the best game in the Top 7? [POLL]

Warning: this article contains spoilers from the May 3 episode of “Survivor 44” — read at your own risk!

Following this week’s elimination of Frannie Marin from “Survivor 44,” the Top 7 castaways have officially been named. Tika is still strong at three original contestants (Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carson Garrett and Carolyn Wiger), while Ratu (Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz) and Soka (Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Danny Massa) each have two players remaining. Who from this year’s Top 7 do YOU think is playing the best game? Vote in our “Survivor 44” poll below.

According to Gold Derby’s predictions, either Carolyn and Carson will be named this season’s Sole Survivor. They’re both fan-favorite underdogs who’ve played incredible social games. And they have managed to avoid being seen as a threesome with Yam Yam because they don’t vote as a block each and every time. Carson has also proved to be a challenge beast, thanks in part to his pre-show preparation of 3D-printing many of the show’s often-used puzzles.

Heidi and Danny place near the middle of our racetrack odds for who will win the $1 million. Heidi is currently sitting pretty with a hidden immunity idol in her pocket (it’s the only one left, real or fake). Meanwhile, Danny is playing a bold game that includes openly targeting certain people and not being afraid to use his own idol to save an ally. But with their third Soka member Frannie being ousted this week, might Heidi and Danny’s days be numbered?

Jaime and Lauren consistently fall at the bottom of Gold Derby’s odds. For many weeks, Jaime felt safe because she held what she believed to be a real idol (it was actually fake), but she lost points with her tribe members when she came clean about Kane Fritzler taking it with him out the door. She was telling the truth 100%, but they simply didn’t believe her. And aside from Lauren’s extra vote drama, she hasn’t been shown much on TV, which doesn’t bode well for her chances of ultimately winning.

