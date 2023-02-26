‘Survivor 44’ preview: Brandon Cottom is an asset to his tribe as a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Brandon Cottom says he brings multiple assets to the table, making him a “jack-of-all-trades” that his tribe will benefit from keeping around. The 30-year old security specialist from Pennsylvania sees himself as mentally tough and physically strong enough to compete with the best. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Among Brandon’s skillsets are playing the piano, performing magic tricks, flying planes, and playing football (he played in the NFL for three years). Because he brings all of that to the table, Brandon says that he will be an asset “in challenges, but also for morale” because he thinks his positivity will be contagious.

Meet Brandon, a security specialist who considers himself a jack of all trades and hopes to bring positivity to his tribe!🙌🏽 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/kDigHf30mN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 9, 2023

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 44’

Brandon realizes that because he’s a big guy he’ll be seen as an athletic threat, but that adds that “once they start to get to know me they’ll see I’m fun to be around.” He sees it as a blessing to be able to play the game and he’s set to hear Jeff Probst say “Survivor’s ready!”

Don’t miss Brandon compete as an original member of the Ratu tribe sporting this season’s orange buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Brandon will be the newest champion?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor 44” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions