‘Survivor 44’ preview: Bruce Perreault is a ‘chameleon’ in his life and in the game [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Bruce Perreault is a “big fan” of the show that carries the weight of his family’s excitement on his shoulders. The 46-year old realtor from Rhode Island is a “dad and an awesome husband” that applied because he knew he “could do it.” Watch their full CBS interview below.

Bruce describes his childhood in the foster care system from the age of two until he was adopted at seven as something that has made him into a “chameleon” in his life. With many other kids coming in and out of his life during that time he had to “adapt and formulate to what’s goin on,” just like he plans to do in the game.

Meet Bruce, an insurance agent who is a big fan ready to be a chameleon throughout the game!👀 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/pU7jrs6T7N — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 17, 2023

Similar to how the players famously change the color of their buffs during the season, Bruce will “change his colors” just as often in order to adapt. He says that “multiple times a day I tell myself ‘I’m going to win Survivor.'”

Don’t miss Bruce compete as an original member of the Tika tribe sporting this season’s purple buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Bruce will be the newest champion?

