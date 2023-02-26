‘Survivor 44’ preview: Carolyn Wiger’s son told her she’d do ‘so awesome out there’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Carolyn Wiger marks herself as a superfan of the show, but wasn’t prepared to ever be a part of it. The 35-year old drug counselor from Minnesota was convinced to try out by her 8-year old son who said she’d do “so awesome out there.” Watch their full CBS interview below.

“I’ve watched the show my entire life,” says Carolyn. “I never thought I could be a part of something like this and nor did I want to.” She received what she calls “permission” from her son while they watched season 41 play out.

Meet Carolyn, a drug counselor who believes her past experiences will prepare her for the game!✨ #Survivor pic.twitter.com/sc8qbjOlco — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 6, 2023

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

Carolyn goes on to explain that she would never compete as a quiet person because she’s “done so much work to be okay” with herself. That outlook is exemplified by her 13 years of living a sober life that she feels has prepared her for stuff like sleep and food deprivation. She concludes by saying, “Okay I got this because I’ve been through it. I’m ready.”

Don’t miss Carolyn compete as an original member of the Tika tribe sporting this season’s purple buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Carolyn will be the newest champion?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor 44” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions