‘Survivor 44’ preview: Carson Garrett wants to be ‘hidden in the background’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Carson Garrett says that he doesn’t want to be “leading the vote early on” so his plan is to be “hidden in the background.” The 20-year old aerospace student from Atlanta is worried that his career as a rocket scientist will make him a target. Watch their full CBS interview below.

“I think other people are gonna perceives me as this short, 5’5″ nerdy nice person,” he says. “And then at the end of the game I can come out as more of a puppet master.” In that way, his plan is to play under the radar for the first half of the game and then make flashier moves in the latter half.

Meet Carson, a NASA engineering student who hopes to stay under the radar early on to not be perceived as a threat!🚀 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Q7KtIsVuUZ — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 15, 2023

As the youngest player this season, Carson acknowledges that he “grew up in the ‘Survivor’ universe.” He exclaims, “The show is literally older than I am,” but he does not see that as a deterrent. He later asserts, “I do think I can win. I’m here to win. I’m here for the million dollars.”

Don’t miss Carson compete as an original member of the Tika tribe sporting this season’s purple buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Carson will be the newest champion?

