‘Survivor 44’ cast list: Meet the 18 all-new castaways competing Spring 2023

Longtime “Survivor” host Jeff Probst recently announced that Season 44 of the granddaddy of all reality TV shows will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, March 1. Once again, this Spring 2023 competition will strand 18 all-new castaways on a deserted island in Fiji, where they will vote each other out until only one remains as the $1 million winner. We now know the “Survivor 44” cast list, and as usual they come from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.
Reminder: this 44th installment was filmed last summer in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji immediately after Probst wrapped up the final tribal council for Season 43 in which Mike Gabler was named the Sole Survivor. In other words, the fresh “Survivor 44” cast has no idea what happened during the last cycle. Scroll down to meet all of the new players. Which one is YOUR early favorite? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.
Name: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho
Age: 36
Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Occupation: Salon owner
Name: Matt Blankinship
Age: 27
Hometown: Albany, Calif.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: Security software engineer
Name: Brandon Cottom
Age: 30
Hometown: Newtown, Pa.
Current Residence: Newton, Pa.
Occupation: Security specialist
Name: Kane Fritzler
Age: 25
Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Occupation: Law student
Name: Carson Garrett
Age: 20
Hometown: Rome, Ga.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: NASA engineering student
Name: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle
Age: 43
Hometown:.Pickerington, Ohio
Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio
Occupation: Barbershop owner
Name: Lauren Harpe
Age: 31
Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas
Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas
Occupation: Elementary school teacher
Name: Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt
Age: 43
Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico
Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Occupation: Engineering manager
Name: Helen Li
Age: 29
Hometown: Wayland, Mass.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: Product manager
Name: Frannie Marin
Age: 23
Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.
Current Residence: Cambridge, Mass.
Occupation: Research coordinator
Name: Danny Massa
Age: 32
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter
Name: Bruce Perreault
Age: 46
Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Insurance agent
Name: Maddy Pomilla
Age: 28
Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Charity projects manager
Name: Claire Rafson
Age: 25
Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech investor
Name: Jaime Lynn Ruiz
Age: 35
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
Current Residence: Mesa, Ariz.
Occupation: Yogi
Name: Sarah Wade
Age: 27
Hometown: Rochester, Minn.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Management consultant
Name: Carolyn Wiger
Age: 35
Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.
Current Residence: Hugo, Minn.
Occupation: Drug counselor
Name: Josh Wilder
Age: 34
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Surgical podiatrist
