‘Survivor 44’ cast list: Meet the 18 all-new castaways competing Spring 2023

Longtime “Survivor” host Jeff Probst recently announced that Season 44 of the granddaddy of all reality TV shows will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, March 1. Once again, this Spring 2023 competition will strand 18 all-new castaways on a deserted island in Fiji, where they will vote each other out until only one remains as the $1 million winner. We now know the “Survivor 44” cast list, and as usual they come from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.

Reminder: this 44th installment was filmed last summer in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji immediately after Probst wrapped up the final tribal council for Season 43 in which Mike Gabler was named the Sole Survivor. In other words, the fresh “Survivor 44” cast has no idea what happened during the last cycle. Scroll down to meet all of the new players. Which one is YOUR early favorite? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

Name: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Age: 36

Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Occupation: Salon owner

Name: Matt Blankinship

Age: 27

Hometown: Albany, Calif.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Security software engineer

Name: Brandon Cottom

Age: 30

Hometown: Newtown, Pa.

Current Residence: Newton, Pa.

Occupation: Security specialist

Name: Kane Fritzler

Age: 25

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Law student

Name: Carson Garrett

Age: 20

Hometown: Rome, Ga.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: NASA engineering student

Name: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Age: 43

Hometown:.Pickerington, Ohio

Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio

Occupation: Barbershop owner

Name: Lauren Harpe

Age: 31

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Name: Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Age: 43

Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Occupation: Engineering manager

Name: Helen Li

Age: 29

Hometown: Wayland, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Product manager

Name: Frannie Marin

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.

Current Residence: Cambridge, Mass.

Occupation: Research coordinator

Name: Danny Massa

Age: 32

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.

Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter

Name: Bruce Perreault

Age: 46

Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Maddy Pomilla

Age: 28

Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Charity projects manager

Name: Claire Rafson

Age: 25

Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech investor

Name: Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Age: 35

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

Current Residence: Mesa, Ariz.

Occupation: Yogi

Name: Sarah Wade

Age: 27

Hometown: Rochester, Minn.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Management consultant

Name: Carolyn Wiger

Age: 35

Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.

Current Residence: Hugo, Minn.

Occupation: Drug counselor

Name: Josh Wilder

Age: 34

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Surgical podiatrist

