‘Survivor 44’ preview: Claire Rafson thinks she can fit in to get what she wants [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Claire Rafson describes herself as a “queer Black Jewish girl” that is “by default always the odd one out.” The 25-year old venture capitalist from Brooklyn plans to use the lessons her differences have taught her as a social advantage in the game. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Despite seeing her identity as something that puts her on the outside looking in, Claire thinks that if she plays a social and strategic game that she “fit in and get what [she] wants.” In that way, she thinks that she will be taking the lessons she’s learned throughout her life in order to apply them to the game. She adds, “I feel like everything I set my mind to I can accomplish, and ‘Survivor’ is no different.”

Meet Claire, a tech investor who plans to take the lessons from her everyday life to win the game!💥 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/bcPNCcq6zE — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 8, 2023

She is excited to be playing the game, saying that “Being here is like the most surreal thing ever and what I want is some crazy fun players, some fun twists and turns and then Jeff Probst being Jeff Probst.”

Don’t miss Claire compete as an original member of the Soka tribe sporting this season’s green buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Claire will be the newest champion?

